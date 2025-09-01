Ripple unveils RLUSD platform demo supporting 50 global markets

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/01 04:34
RealLink
REAL$0.05746-0.22%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21195+0.25%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00791+1.93%

TLDR

  • Ripple’s RLUSD demo enables cross-border payments in over 50 countries.
  • Users can convert RLUSD into local currencies before final payment.
  • The platform includes real-time rates, reporting, and tracking tools.
  • RLUSD is now available in Japan after a $24 million stablecoin mint.

Ripple has released a demo of its payment platform featuring the RLUSD stablecoin, which is now accessible in over 50 countries. The company aims to show how businesses can use RLUSD for real-time global transactions. This early preview lets users experience how the system works, from asset conversion to settlement and tracking, across international markets.

RLUSD Demo Platform Launches with Global Reach

Ripple has launched a demonstration of its stablecoin-based payments platform, supporting transactions in more than 50 countries. The demo is now live on Ripple’s official website, where users can explore the product’s features and functions.

The stablecoin used in the demo is RLUSD, Ripple’s USD-backed asset. It allows businesses to settle transactions globally while converting between digital assets and local currencies. The platform supports conversion to traditional money such as the British pound and provides live exchange rates during the payment process.

According to Ripple senior director Reece Merrick, “Team @Ripple has put together a demo of our Ripple Payments product on our website.” He shared the link through his official X account on August 30, 2025.

The platform aims to support institutional clients who deal with high-volume, cross-border payments. The interface provides balances in USD and RLUSD, and also includes transaction history, real-time conversion data, and payout options.

Real-Time Reporting and Payment Tracking Features

The demo showcases a detailed dashboard designed to help users manage and track payments as they are processed. It includes real-time reporting tools, live exchange rates, and beneficiary management options.

Businesses using the platform can initiate payments in RLUSD, convert them to local currency, and track the entire process within the system. The dashboard ensures transparency and control, showing updated rates and payment statuses in one place.

In the demonstration, users can view how funds are converted before being sent. This includes RLUSD being changed into fiat currencies like GBP or JPY, depending on the recipient’s country. The platform supports payout across major markets, offering faster settlements than traditional systems.

The company has also added support for RLUSD in Japan following a recent $24 million mint. This extends its use beyond the U.S. and builds a wider global infrastructure for RLUSD-based settlements.

Enterprise Focus and Integration with Other Platforms

Ripple is positioning its RLUSD platform for corporate and institutional use, offering tools that simplify how businesses send and receive money internationally. The goal is to reduce time and cost in cross-border settlements.

The company also announced that RLUSD is now available on Aave’s Horizon RWA Market. This expands its presence from enterprise payments into decentralized finance, opening new use cases for RLUSD outside the Ripple ecosystem.

The demo highlights the simplicity of converting between stablecoin and fiat, which may help companies improve their payment flows. With this platform, Ripple provides a tool that shows businesses how stablecoins can fit into current financial processes.

The public demo helps users understand the system before it becomes widely available. By making it accessible on the official Ripple site, the company is inviting more feedback and visibility for RLUSD.

Ripple continues to develop enterprise-focused tools and this latest launch is part of its ongoing move into digital payment services. The company has not yet shared a timeline for full product release.

The post Ripple unveils RLUSD platform demo supporting 50 global markets appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Data Revealed: Whales Are Selling This Altcoin, But Short-Term Investors Are Accumulating

Data Revealed: Whales Are Selling This Altcoin, But Short-Term Investors Are Accumulating

The post Data Revealed: Whales Are Selling This Altcoin, But Short-Term Investors Are Accumulating appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency analyst Joao Wedson made remarkable statements about Uniswap (UNI) and the Bitcoin (BTC) market in his latest assessment. As short-term investors accumulate Uniswap, the share of the top 100 UNI addresses is declining, according to Wedson. This suggests that Uniswap is moving towards a more decentralized structure by 2025. Wedson also highlighted an important point for data enthusiasts: UNI’s Metcalfe Ratio is on the rise again. This ratio measures the value of a network by comparing its market capitalization to the square of its active addresses. According to Metcalfe’s Law, a network’s value grows proportionally to the square of its user base. A low Metcalfe Ratio may indicate that the price is lagging behind as the network grows, potentially indicating a potential appreciation. High Metcalfe Ratio: May indicate that the price has exceeded user growth, meaning there is a risk of overvaluation. Wedson pointed out some negative indicators on the Bitcoin side: BTC has lost its trendline in the Russell 2000 index. Given the historically strong correlation, this could be interpreted as a potential bearish signal in the market. The Sharpe Ratio is below 2024 levels, indicating a weakening risk-return ratio and smaller price fluctuations. BTC has yet to break through historic highs in some fiat pairs such as BTC/EUR and BTC/RUB. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/data-revealed-whales-are-selling-this-altcoin-but-short-term-investors-are-accumulating/
Bitcoin
BTC$108,525.48-0.08%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.013406-11.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10151-1.66%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 05:38
Partager
Bitcoin Survival Story: Why Bitcoin Is Still Dominates the Crypto World

Bitcoin Survival Story: Why Bitcoin Is Still Dominates the Crypto World

TLDR PayPal, Tesla, and El Salvador support Bitcoin, boosting its role as a usable financial asset. MicroStrategy and Square hold billions in Bitcoin, signaling long-term institutional confidence. SegWit and Lightning Network upgrades improve Bitcoin’s speed and lower transaction costs. Many miners now use renewable energy, addressing concerns about Bitcoin’s environmental impact. Despite harsh criticism, regulatory [...] The post Bitcoin Survival Story: Why Bitcoin Is Still Dominates the Crypto World appeared first on CoinCentral.
ELYSIA
EL$0.004414-0.67%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00792+1.53%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002782+0.72%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/01 05:38
Partager
Aerodrome AERO DeFi Crypto Defies Gravity After Major JP Morgan Move

Aerodrome AERO DeFi Crypto Defies Gravity After Major JP Morgan Move

AERO soars 17% as the Aerodrome TVL exceeds $1 billion. JP Morgan JPMD on Base could boost DeFi tokens. Presently, AERO crypto bulls are targeting $1 and fresh Q2 2025 highs. On a day when Bitcoin and Ethereum slipped, AERO, the governance token of Aerodrome, a leading DEX on the Base Ethereum layer-2, surged. DISCOVER: 9.. The post Aerodrome AERO DeFi Crypto Defies Gravity After Major JP Morgan Move appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
Movement
MOVE$0.1218-1.45%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001559-0.38%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01245-3.26%
Partager
99Bitcoins2025/06/19 17:01
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Data Revealed: Whales Are Selling This Altcoin, But Short-Term Investors Are Accumulating

Bitcoin Survival Story: Why Bitcoin Is Still Dominates the Crypto World

Aerodrome AERO DeFi Crypto Defies Gravity After Major JP Morgan Move

Ether party won’t stop as RWAs, TradFi cement it as the best institutional play

Eric Trump Predicts Trillions Flowing Into Bitcoin, Sees $1 Million Price Ahead