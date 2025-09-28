TLDR Ripple’s XRP-powered On-Demand Liquidity platform offers near-instant cross-border settlement without the need for pre-funded accounts. SWIFT’s blockchain pilot with ConsenSys aims to enhance messaging, but it does not address settlement finality or liquidity. Ripple’s ability to handle liquidity and settlement sets it apart from SWIFT’s traditional financial messaging system. Despite SWIFT’s blockchain experiments, Ripple’s [...] The post Ripple vs SWIFT: Why XRP-Powered Network is the Future of Payments appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Ripple’s XRP-powered On-Demand Liquidity platform offers near-instant cross-border settlement without the need for pre-funded accounts. SWIFT’s blockchain pilot with ConsenSys aims to enhance messaging, but it does not address settlement finality or liquidity. Ripple’s ability to handle liquidity and settlement sets it apart from SWIFT’s traditional financial messaging system. Despite SWIFT’s blockchain experiments, Ripple’s [...] The post Ripple vs SWIFT: Why XRP-Powered Network is the Future of Payments appeared first on CoinCentral.

Ripple vs SWIFT: Why XRP-Powered Network is the Future of Payments

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/28 04:22
TLDR

  • Ripple’s XRP-powered On-Demand Liquidity platform offers near-instant cross-border settlement without the need for pre-funded accounts.
  • SWIFT’s blockchain pilot with ConsenSys aims to enhance messaging, but it does not address settlement finality or liquidity.
  • Ripple’s ability to handle liquidity and settlement sets it apart from SWIFT’s traditional financial messaging system.
  • Despite SWIFT’s blockchain experiments, Ripple’s technology is already in commercial use across multiple jurisdictions.
  • Experts believe Ripple’s comprehensive settlement model positions it to replace SWIFT in global payments eventually.

The prospect of blockchain-based networks replacing traditional financial systems is becoming a reality. Ripple’s XRP-powered settlement system already operates at scale, prompting analysts to believe it could replace SWIFT. Experts highlight Ripple’s advantages in liquidity and settlement, while SWIFT is still experimenting with blockchain technology. Ripple’s On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) system may outpace SWIFT’s core financial messaging services.

Ripple’s Technological Edge Over SWIFT

Ripple’s XRP-powered On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) platform provides near-instant cross-border settlement. It uses XRP as a bridge asset to facilitate payments in seconds. Unlike SWIFT, Ripple’s system does not require pre-funded accounts or nostro-vostro arrangements. Ripple’s ability to deliver rapid, low-cost transfers gives it an advantage over SWIFT’s traditional messaging system.

SWIFT has served as a trusted intermediary for financial institutions for decades. However, it only transmits payment instructions and does not handle actual fund transfers or settlement. Even with blockchain upgrades, SWIFT’s core service remains messaging-based. Ripple’s ODL platform, in contrast, tackles liquidity and settlement issues, offering a more complete solution for cross-border payments.

He emphasizes Ripple’s proven ability to facilitate fast, low-cost transfers as its key competitive edge over SWIFT. While SWIFT’s blockchain pilots are experimental, Ripple’s technology is already in use across multiple jurisdictions.

SWIFT’s Blockchain Experiment and Its Limitations

In recent reports, SWIFT has begun testing blockchain technology through a pilot program with ConsenSys’s Linea network. The initiative aims to explore whether blockchain can enhance SWIFT’s messaging system. Despite these developments, SWIFT’s core function of delivering payment instructions remains unchanged, and blockchain has not yet achieved settlement finality.

For SWIFT to transform into a real-time settlement network, it must overcome significant challenges. Messaging on a blockchain can improve speed and transparency but does not resolve the need for immediate liquidity. Unlike Ripple, SWIFT has not yet addressed the fundamental gap between payment messaging and actual fund transfer.

“SWIFT’s blockchain efforts are promising, but they fall short of solving the liquidity and settlement problems Ripple has already addressed,” notes an industry analyst. While blockchain offers potential for SWIFT’s messaging system, Ripple’s complete solution is already in commercial use. The integration of blockchain into SWIFT’s infrastructure remains experimental, while Ripple’s technology is firmly entrenched in the market.

Despite Ripple’s clear technological advantages, it is unlikely to replace SWIFT immediately. The global banking system is deeply rooted in regulatory frameworks and legal standards. Many financial institutions will continue to rely on hybrid systems, using both traditional and blockchain-based solutions.

Ripple’s ODL platform, however, presents a viable alternative to SWIFT in cross-border payments. It directly addresses the challenges of liquidity and settlement finality that SWIFT has yet to resolve. As blockchain adoption increases, Ripple’s network could gradually surpass SWIFT, especially in markets where speed and cost are crucial.

