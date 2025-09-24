Institutional catalysts are transforming the crypto industry in September 2025, affecting Ripple (XRP) and meme innovators like Little Pepe (LILPEPE).  XRP has risen beyond $3.00 due to ETF clearance and MiCA-driven custodial growth, and experts are targeting a $9 price objective if momentum continues.  In the same breath, LILPEPE, one of the fastest-growing meme tokens, [...] The post Ripple (XRP) ETF Speculation Pushes Price Target to $9, While Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Shoots for 87x Growth appeared first on Blockonomi.Institutional catalysts are transforming the crypto industry in September 2025, affecting Ripple (XRP) and meme innovators like Little Pepe (LILPEPE).  XRP has risen beyond $3.00 due to ETF clearance and MiCA-driven custodial growth, and experts are targeting a $9 price objective if momentum continues.  In the same breath, LILPEPE, one of the fastest-growing meme tokens, [...] The post Ripple (XRP) ETF Speculation Pushes Price Target to $9, While Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Shoots for 87x Growth appeared first on Blockonomi.

Ripple (XRP) ETF Speculation Pushes Price Target to $9, While Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Shoots for 87x Growth

2025/09/24 00:00
Institutional catalysts are transforming the crypto industry in September 2025, affecting Ripple (XRP) and meme innovators like Little Pepe (LILPEPE).  XRP has risen beyond $3.00 due to ETF clearance and MiCA-driven custodial growth, and experts are targeting a $9 price objective if momentum continues.  In the same breath, LILPEPE, one of the fastest-growing meme tokens, is making news as its presale goes quickly, with forecasts of an 87x upside from present prices.  These trends demonstrate the divide between institutional acceptance and disruptive meme culture, which attracts investors.

Ripple (XRP) ETF Speculation Targets $9

Ripple has re-emerged as one of the strongest large-cap performers in 2025. After breaking above $3.00 for the first time since July, XRP trades at $3.04, bolstered by significant institutional demand. The catalyst was the launch of the REX-Osprey Spot XRP ETF on September 12, 2025, following SEC approval. This fund makes XRP accessible to traditional investors through regulated exchanges, mirroring Bitcoin’s ETF-driven rally earlier this year.

At the same time, Ripple’s partnership with BBVA to expand custody services under Europe’s MiCA framework reinforces its regulatory credibility. Analysts suggest that if inflows into the ETF mirror those seen in Bitcoin earlier this year, XRP could quickly push toward $5.00, with speculative highs at $9 by year-end. The combination of ETF-driven liquidity, whale accumulation, and macro support has positioned Ripple as one of the few altcoins balancing institutional trust and retail enthusiasm.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): From Meme Presale to 87x Potential

While Ripple attracts institutions, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) ignites retail speculation. The presale has already raised over $25.7 million, selling out swiftly from Stage 1 to its current Stage 13 at $0.0022 per token. Early buyers from Stage 1 are up over 120% before the token has even launched, with projections that LILPEPE may list at $0.003 or higher.

What sets LILPEPE apart is its infrastructure. Unlike traditional meme tokens, it builds its own Layer 2 blockchain dedicated to memes. This chain will power the Little Pepe Launchpad, an ecosystem designed for meme projects to launch reasonably and cheaply. Combined with its sniper bot-resistant design, zero taxes on buys and sells, and a focus on equitable entry, the project is a blueprint for the next generation of meme coins.

LILPEPE’s credibility has been further boosted by a Certik audit and an official listing on CoinMarketCap, two milestones historically separating sustainable projects from speculative hype. With tokenomics allocating 26.5% to presale buyers, 30% to chain reserves, and 13.5% to staking and rewards, the structure balances growth, liquidity, and long-term sustainability.

Why Analysts See 87x Growth Potential

The 87x growth figure tied to LILPEPE comes from its unique positioning at launch. With a near-zero market cap advantage, the token’s upside potential is exponential compared to large-cap peers. For instance, if LILPEPE reached even a fraction of the market cap of established meme coins like Dogecoin or Shiba Inu, the token’s price could multiply rapidly.

The presale trajectory shows strong momentum: 15.7 billion tokens already sold, continuous oversubscription, and growing visibility in the meme ecosystem. Suppose cultural momentum matches technical execution, particularly with its Layer 2 chain and launchpad utility. In that case, analysts suggest the token could capture the same viral wave that propelled Dogecoin and PEPE to billions in market cap. At such levels, a path toward an 87x multiple is not just speculation but a calculated possibility.

Conclusion

Ripple’s climb toward $9 and Little Pepe’s projected 87x growth highlight the dual forces shaping crypto in late 2025. Institutional adoption and meme innovation are no longer competing — they’re coexisting, offering investors a spectrum of opportunity. With XRP rewriting the rules for altcoin legitimacy and LILPEPE building a cultural and technical foundation for meme dominance, the stage is set for one of the most dynamic quarters in crypto history.

