Ripple XRP Investors Quietly Move Into Lyno AI Presale — Why Are XRP Holders Buying In?

Par : LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/13 20:12
The Ripple XRP investors are shifting their funds towards the Lyno AI presale. Lyno AI has presold 446,335 tokens and raised 22,316, which is a promising start. This mass-exodus is drawing eyes because experienced traders are considering the potential of the technology of Lyno.

Why Do XRP Holders See Lyno Differently?

The 300% rally that XRP experienced in 2023 has now stagnated, and investors are in need of new sources of growth. The AI-powered arbitrage platform by Lyno is a new opportunity. It addresses cross-chain price inefficiencies, in comparison to the narrow cross-border payment focus of XRP. Major traders who estimated that XRP would experience growth now expect that Lyno tokens might increase by 15,000 percent by 2026.

The Technology That’s Capturing Whale Interest

The arbitrage bot in Lyno AI searches more than 15 blockchains to find the slightest price fluctuations in real time and execute in milliseconds. To use the example, it is able to pick up on a 3 percent price variation between BNB Chain and Polygon and take profits immediately. Its multi-layer security contains smart contracts audited by Cyberscope , which increases investor confidence. Lyno has a good value proposition at the Early Bird price of 0.05 per token, with a final target of 0.10. The presale phase price is at the moment of 0.05, and the price will also increase to 0.055 in the next stage. To date, 446,335 of the tokens have been sold, generating $22,316.

Exclusive Lyno AI Giveaway Adds More Incentive

All pre-sale customers who purchase over 100 in tokens are eligible to win a 100,000 give-away. This prize will be shared by ten investors, which would be an added advantage to early supporters. Such a giveaway is also an incentive to demand as Lyno is on a road to mainstream adoption.

Conclusion: Act Now Before Lyno AI Surges

The owners of XRP are moving to Lyno AI due to its advanced AI arbitrage capabilities and open governance. Venture capital must move swiftly, and invest in the presale prior to the $0.055 round. The audited platform and robust community support base Lyno AI makes it one of the top competitors in next-gen crypto trading.

The Lyno AI is currently in presale. Get your tokens now and become part of investors taking this first mover advantage in AI-driven cross-chain arbitrage. Audited by Cyberscope.

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
