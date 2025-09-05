‘Ripple (XRP) Just Went For SWIFT’s Throat’: Pundit Reacts to Latest Development

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/05 19:19
Threshold
T$0.0159+0.76%
RealLink
REAL$0.06048+1.62%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.64+3.07%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09536-2.85%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.000326-0.76%
XRP
XRP$2.833+0.03%
  • Ripple’s partnership with Thunes challenges SWIFT’s global payment dominance.
  • XRP Ledger offers faster, cheaper cross-border settlements with Thunes.
  • Ripple disrupts traditional payment systems, targeting real-time global transactions.

Ripple’s new partnership with Thunes has sent shockwaves through the financial world. According to industry expert Diana (@InvestWithD), this strategic move could drastically challenge SWIFT’s dominance in the cross-border payments market.


Ripple has now joined Thunes, a universal payment platform with presence in more than 130 countries and access to more than 80 currencies, which makes it a powerful force in global monetary transfers.


Thunes’ integration with the Ripple XRP Ledger (XRPL) positions the company to launch faster and more efficient payment settlement solutions that will compete directly with SWIFT.


The partnership will enable Ripple to access the widespread network of Thunes that already processes billions of mobile wallet transactions and supports transactions of over 3 billion people around the world. Another distinction is that, unlike SWIFT, which is mainly concerned with messaging, Ripple and Thunes are going a step further and incorporating settlement features.


This implies that transactions across borders that usually take days to accomplish using a conventional banking system could now be done within seconds.


Pundits are heralding the partnership as a direct blow from Ripple to SWIFT, which has long dominated world messaging and payment systems. Ripple is offering a much-needed alternative: faster, cheaper, and more transparent money transfers around the world through XRPL.


Financial institutions, banks, and fintech companies can use the new Ripple-Thunes alliance to deliver local currencies instantly, avoiding the out-of-date systems that SWIFT uses.


Also Read: BlackRock and Ripple Same Company? Pundit Outlines 6 ‘Secrets’ to Prove Claim


Ripple’s Disruption of Traditional Financial Networks

Thunes has become a critical player in the global payments ecosystem, powering remittances, e-commerce, and aid flows. By linking Thunes with Ripple’s blockchain technology, the partnership enables instant settlements that could redefine the way money moves across borders.


The resulting partnership opens up a new dimension of efficiency, enabling Ripple to access the already established network of mobile wallets and bank accounts all over the world and provide its users with a smooth experience in 130 countries.


Moreover, the partnership presents XRP as a bridge asset by Ripple that helps move liquidity across currencies. The XRP token will also be crucial in enhancing liquidity and transaction cost savings, especially in corridors that previously featured traditional systems such as SWIFT.


In addition, Ripple’s emphasis on compliance with proof-of-reserves, full audits, and local KYC flows would provide it with an advantage over SWIFT, which has been facing regulatory issues.


The Road Ahead: A Shift in Global Payments

Diana noted that the Ripple-Thunes alliance is not just about remittances but about transforming the entire financial infrastructure, enabling businesses, governments, and consumers to settle payments in real time, 24/7.


The more Ripple introduces its XRP Ledger to the world of payment systems, the more appealing it becomes to customers who want a faster, more reliable way to make payments.


Ripple has made more than a partnership this time around; it is a statement in the battle to displace the legacy financial networks, according to commentator Diana. With Thunes’ global reach and Ripple’s blockchain technology, the duo is setting the stage for a significant shift in how money flows across the world.


Also Read: Keep These XRP Targets in Mind’: Top Analysts Point Out Key Short-Term Breakout Levels to Watch


The post ‘Ripple (XRP) Just Went For SWIFT’s Throat’: Pundit Reacts to Latest Development appeared first on 36Crypto.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

PANews reported on September 5th that Crypto in America reported that the U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform bill for the crypto market structure, which is expected to be submitted to the committee for review this month, with a vote by the full House likely before the end of the year. The draft incorporates feedback from industry and lobbying groups, marking the first time that Democrats will have deep involvement. Meanwhile, an internal SEC investigation revealed that nearly a year's worth of text messages from former Chairman Gary Gensler, from October 2022 to September 2023, were permanently deleted due to an IT error. These messages involved key content related to crypto enforcement, coordination between banks, and the White House. The SEC has since disabled employee text messaging and stepped up record-keeping training.
Union
U$0.01091+11.89%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004518+0.22%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.132052+2.47%
Partager
PANews2025/09/05 20:19
Partager
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

PANews reported on September 5 that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said that before the release of the employment report, the data retrieval tool on its website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties.
Union
U$0.01091+11.89%
Partager
PANews2025/09/05 20:04
Partager
The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

PANews reported on September 5th that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the Egmont Group, INTERPOL, and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) jointly released the "Handbook on International Anti-Money Laundering Cooperation" to promote cross-border collaboration among analysts, investigators, and prosecutors. The handbook emphasizes the use of informal collaboration to expedite investigations and is supplemented by three practical guidelines. Examples include the joint investigation of a €95 million money laundering case by Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands; Australia's Operation AVARUS-X, which disrupted a network that transferred billions of Australian dollars annually; and the real-time collaboration between the US and India to seize $150 million in crypto assets.
RealLink
REAL$0.06073+2.18%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21271+1.62%
Partager
PANews2025/09/05 20:13
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director

U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of non-farm payrolls report