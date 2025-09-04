Ripple (XRP) Launches New Project with Ambitious Entry into the Gaming Industry! Here Are the Details

2025/09/04 06:20
Ripple (XRP), the fourth-largest cryptocurrency in the global market, has taken an ambitious step into the gaming industry by launching its own private L3 chain on B3’s open consumer ecosystem. Along with this initiative, XRP announced its own dedicated gaming chain and platform, dubbed Xcade.

XRP Launches New Gaming-Focused Chain Xcade

The project’s most striking feature is its aim to build a gaming ecosystem that directly appeals to users. With this move, XRP aims to become a major player not only in financial transfers but also in blockchain-based games.

B3 announced that revenue generated within the ecosystem will be used to repurchase B3 tokens. This aims to create a cyclical model that supports value growth within the token economy.

Its previous collaboration with SuperGaming attracted attention. B3 successfully launched on GameChain, demonstrating its infrastructure strength and integration potential with Web2 gaming companies. This experience demonstrated B3’s ability to expand its consumer application ecosystem.

B3’s current market capitalization stands at $71.4 million. XRP’s new chain move signals that gaming and blockchain integration will gain momentum in the crypto market.

Experts believe that XRP, along with Xcade, will be able to attract not only crypto users but also traditional gaming communities to the ecosystem, which will contribute to the growth of both XRP and the B3 ecosystem in the long run.

*This is not investment advice.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/ripple-xrp-launches-new-project-with-ambitious-entry-into-the-gaming-industry-here-are-the-details/

