Ripple (XRP) News: Enosys Loans Now Bring XRP Into DeFi – What’s The Future Looking Like For XRP Price

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/23 02:55
Ripple’s XRP News just hit a major milestone: with Enosys Loans launching on Flare, XRP holders can now use their XRP in DeFi via collateralized debt positions. That change pushes XRP from mostly payments and remittance use cases into active decentralized finance, changing how we see its future potential. 

Remittix (RTX) also shows up in comparisons often now, given its PayFi utility, token metrics, and cross-border ambition. This article breaks down what the Enosys Loans move means for XRP price, how XRP is reacting technically, and whether Remittix might provide a compelling alternative or complement in this evolving crypto finance moment.

XRP News: Enosys Loans Brings XRP Into DeFi

The new Enosys Loans protocol allows XRP holders via FXRP (a synthetic version of XRP on Flare) and wrapped FLR (wFLR) to use their assets as collateral to mint stablecoins without selling their XRP. 

This move is a “friendly fork” of Liquity V2’s CDP (Collateralized Debt Position) model, adapted to Flare’s infrastructure. Additional collateral types like staked XRP (stXRP) and bridged Bitcoin (FBTC) are planned, enhancing DeFi inclusion for non-smart contract assets.

Resistance and support zones around $3.00 are being watched closely. Technical models suggest a breakout above roughly $3.12 to $3.40 could kick off the next rally toward $3.80 or higher.

How Remittix Compares And What It Might Signal For XRP Futures

Remittix is often mentioned alongside XRP in this period because it shares some of the same ambitions, especially in the PayFi and payments space, but its structure and metrics differ. 

Remittix already emphasizes utility-first crypto to bank remittance, rewards, referral programs, and features built for adoption. XRP has scale, recognition, and now DeFi expansion; Remittix offers leaner execution, product rollout, and a narrative built less on legacy and more on growth from scratch.

Remittix is fully verified by CertiK and holds the number one rank among pre-launch tokens in CertiK’s rankings. Its beta wallet is live, enabling members of its community to test crypto-to-bank transfers in 30+ countries. 

The project has raised over $26.3 million, sold over 668 million RTX tokens, and the token price is $0.1130. Remittix has secured two centralized exchange listings after surpassing $20 million and $22 million milestones, and is preparing for its third listing.

Here are what make Remittix especially relevant in light of developments like Enosys Loans:

  • Direct crypto to bank transfers in 30+ countries
  • Audited by CertiK, built with trust and transparency
  • Utility first token powering real transaction volume
  • Mass market appeal beyond just the crypto crowd
  • Ranked number one among pre-launch tokens

XRP Price Outlook: DeFi Power Helps But Resistance Awaits

The integration of Enosys Loans pushes XRP into DeFi in a tangible way, giving holders new methods to unlock value without selling. That could drive demand, reduce selling pressure, and provide fresh upward momentum. If XRP clears resistance around $3.12 to $3.40, with support holding near $2.95 to $3.00, then targets in the $3.80+ range become realistic. 

Remittix’s progress under similar utility themes means investors now have alternatives and benchmarks to compare against. While XRP has strength, Remittix may be the asset catching faster upside among those seeking more leverage.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

