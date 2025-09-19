The post Ripple (XRP) Price Expected to Surge to $10, ALL4 Mining Earns $9,900 in Daily Profits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently announced a streamlined certification process for spot cryptocurrency ETFs, allowing crypto assets with at least six months of futures trading on Coinbase to automatically qualify for ETF listing. This historic move will allow XRP and DOGE ETFs to be officially listed on major U.S. exchanges on September 18th, marking a new era for regulated altcoin investing. This policy not only opens the door to compliant investments for institutional investors, but also creates new investment opportunities for retail investors. With the price of XRP steadily stabilizing at around $3 and poised to break through $5 or even $10, investor interest in crypto assets is growing rapidly. Meanwhile, the ALL4 Mining project, with its cross-chain computing power integration and decentralized finance (DeFi) dividend mechanism, is becoming a new favorite in the passive income space. With the influx of funds triggered by ETF listings, ALL4 Mining offers investors a way to earn stable daily returns without any active investment, offering advantages such as one-click registration, flexible payment options, diverse contract options, and green energy mining farms. This meets the market’s urgent demand for low-barrier, highly secure, and sustainable returns. How can you create long-term, stable passive income with ALL4 Mining? In just a few simple steps, you can easily start your digital mining journey and enjoy stable daily returns without any complicated operations: Step 1: Register an Account Create your free account in less than a minute and receive a $15 welcome bonus, which will allow you to earn $0.60 per day in free trading with your initial deposit. Step 2: Top Up Your Account Get your cryptocurrency deposit address on the deposit page and complete the transfer (start with $100). Step 3: Choose a Plan Choose from a variety of profitable mining plans to… The post Ripple (XRP) Price Expected to Surge to $10, ALL4 Mining Earns $9,900 in Daily Profits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently announced a streamlined certification process for spot cryptocurrency ETFs, allowing crypto assets with at least six months of futures trading on Coinbase to automatically qualify for ETF listing. This historic move will allow XRP and DOGE ETFs to be officially listed on major U.S. exchanges on September 18th, marking a new era for regulated altcoin investing. This policy not only opens the door to compliant investments for institutional investors, but also creates new investment opportunities for retail investors. With the price of XRP steadily stabilizing at around $3 and poised to break through $5 or even $10, investor interest in crypto assets is growing rapidly. Meanwhile, the ALL4 Mining project, with its cross-chain computing power integration and decentralized finance (DeFi) dividend mechanism, is becoming a new favorite in the passive income space. With the influx of funds triggered by ETF listings, ALL4 Mining offers investors a way to earn stable daily returns without any active investment, offering advantages such as one-click registration, flexible payment options, diverse contract options, and green energy mining farms. This meets the market’s urgent demand for low-barrier, highly secure, and sustainable returns. How can you create long-term, stable passive income with ALL4 Mining? In just a few simple steps, you can easily start your digital mining journey and enjoy stable daily returns without any complicated operations: Step 1: Register an Account Create your free account in less than a minute and receive a $15 welcome bonus, which will allow you to earn $0.60 per day in free trading with your initial deposit. Step 2: Top Up Your Account Get your cryptocurrency deposit address on the deposit page and complete the transfer (start with $100). Step 3: Choose a Plan Choose from a variety of profitable mining plans to…

Ripple (XRP) Price Expected to Surge to $10, ALL4 Mining Earns $9,900 in Daily Profits

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 21:07
1
1$0.013502+264.42%
Union
U$0.013916-2.06%
SIX
SIX$0.022-0.72%
GET
GET$0.007354-6.28%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000501-5.27%
XRP
XRP$2.9974-3.91%

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently announced a streamlined certification process for spot cryptocurrency ETFs, allowing crypto assets with at least six months of futures trading on Coinbase to automatically qualify for ETF listing. This historic move will allow XRP and DOGE ETFs to be officially listed on major U.S. exchanges on September 18th, marking a new era for regulated altcoin investing.

This policy not only opens the door to compliant investments for institutional investors, but also creates new investment opportunities for retail investors. With the price of XRP steadily stabilizing at around $3 and poised to break through $5 or even $10, investor interest in crypto assets is growing rapidly.

Meanwhile, the ALL4 Mining project, with its cross-chain computing power integration and decentralized finance (DeFi) dividend mechanism, is becoming a new favorite in the passive income space. With the influx of funds triggered by ETF listings, ALL4 Mining offers investors a way to earn stable daily returns without any active investment, offering advantages such as one-click registration, flexible payment options, diverse contract options, and green energy mining farms. This meets the market’s urgent demand for low-barrier, highly secure, and sustainable returns.

How can you create long-term, stable passive income with ALL4 Mining?

In just a few simple steps, you can easily start your digital mining journey and enjoy stable daily returns without any complicated operations:

Step 1: Register an Account

Create your free account in less than a minute and receive a $15 welcome bonus, which will allow you to earn $0.60 per day in free trading with your initial deposit.

Step 2: Top Up Your Account

Get your cryptocurrency deposit address on the deposit page and complete the transfer (start with $100).

Step 3: Choose a Plan

Choose from a variety of profitable mining plans to meet your financial goals. Whether you’re looking for short-term gains or long-term returns, ALL4 Mining has something for you.

Earn stable passive income by participating in the following contracts:

Contract Pricethe termDaily ProfitTotal income (principal + profit)
$1002 days$4$100+$8=$108
$6006days$7.38$600+$44.28=$644.28
$300020 days$43.2$3000+$886=$3864
$10,00035 days$173$10,000+$6,055=$16,055
$100,00047 days$2,360$100,000+$110,920=$210,920
$450,00035 days$16,425$450,000+$574,875=$1,024,875

——————–(Click here for more details on high-yield contracts)————————-

Step 4: Start Earning

Watch your income grow with no management required. Daily profits will be automatically deposited into your account and you can withdraw them to your cryptocurrency wallet address.

Investment Example:

Invest $100,000 to purchase $100,000 worth of BTC [Advanced Calculation Contract] with a 47-day contract term and a 2.36% daily interest rate.

After the purchase, your daily passive income = $100,000 * 2.36% = $2,360.

After 47 days, your principal and profit = $100,000 + $2,360 * 47 = $100,000 + $110,920 = $210,920

Six Advantages of Choosing ALL4 Mining

Compliance and Transparency

Headquartered in the UK, we strictly adhere to financial regulations and disclose contract information, ensuring the security and transparency of funds.

No technical requirements or equipment required.

No mining equipment or specialized knowledge required; register and start mining immediately.

Green Energy, Environmentally Friendly and Efficient

All mining farms use 100% renewable energy, ensuring stable operations and low carbon emissions.

Multi-Currency Deposits

Accepting major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, and SOL, providing flexibility and convenience.

Technical Support from Industry Leaders

A strategic partnership with Bitmain ensures hardware and technical expertise, creating a secure and reliable mining ecosystem.

Top-tier Security

Utilizing Cloudflare protection, EV SSL encryption, and multi-factor authentication, your assets are kept safe throughout the entire process.

Everything is safe and transparent – Officially operated, control your financial freedom anytime, anywhere. Download the official app with one click. Available on both Apple and Android phones.

(Click to download the mobile app)

Furthermore, if you invite friends to join you in earning money on ALL4 Mining, you’ll earn a permanent 3%-4.5% commission on their future investments.

For example, if your invited friend invests $100,000 in ALL4 Mining, you’ll receive a $3,000 cash bonus. If your friend invites more people and they invest $100,000, you’ll also receive a $1,500 cash bonus.

Conclusion

With the growing demand for passive income from global institutional and individual investors, ALL4 Mining’s XRP mining program undoubtedly provides a new path for increasing the value of digital assets. Going forward, ALL4 Mining will continue to optimize its computing power allocation and security and compliance systems, driving the cloud mining industry towards efficiency and sustainability, and helping global users embrace the new era of digital finance.

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced user, ALL4 Mining welcomes everyone from around the world to participate. Don’t miss this opportunity. Start making money today.

For more details, please visit the platform’s official website: https://all4mining.com

Company email: [email protected]

#CryptoMining

#CloudMining

#Blockchain

#BestMoneyMaking Platform

#HighProfitPlatform

Source: https://finbold.com/ripple-xrp-price-expected-to-surge-to-10-all4-mining-earns-9900-in-daily-profits/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$240.3-2.96%
Capverse
CAP$0.15296-2.90%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.224976-1.72%
Partager
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Partager
Google: To maintain leadership in AI, the patent system must evolve

Google: To maintain leadership in AI, the patent system must evolve

PANews reported on September 19 that Google (GOOG.O): In order to maintain its leadership in artificial intelligence, the patent system must evolve.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1421-3.98%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1507-0.19%
Partager
PANews2025/09/19 21:41
Partager
Listed company Mega Matrix increased its holdings of ENA by $3 million, bringing its total holdings to approximately $6 million.

Listed company Mega Matrix increased its holdings of ENA by $3 million, bringing its total holdings to approximately $6 million.

PANews reported on September 19th that Mega Matrix Inc. ( MPU ) announced it has accumulated approximately $ 6 million in ENA tokens , with an additional $ 3 million invested in the past week, totaling 8.46 million ENA tokens at an average cost of $ 0.7165 per token. The company stated it will continue to increase its holdings weekly based on market conditions, furthering its stablecoin governance token ( DAT ) reserve strategy. Mega Matrix , headquartered in Singapore, also operates the short video platform FlexTV .
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01363-5.67%
Ethena
ENA$0.6671-4.42%
Partager
PANews2025/09/19 20:55
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Google: To maintain leadership in AI, the patent system must evolve

Listed company Mega Matrix increased its holdings of ENA by $3 million, bringing its total holdings to approximately $6 million.

Poland Debuts First Bitcoin ETF in Eastern Europe – Can Bitcoin Hyper Follow With 10x Gains?

Dogecoin ETF Taps $6 Million on Debut: How High Can the Price Climb?