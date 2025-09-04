Ripple (XRP) Price Eyeing New Highs In September, While This New ETH L2 Token Could Be Set To 10x

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/04 19:38
The XRP price is showing signs of life as Ripple enjoys its first stretch of regulatory freedom in years. Analysts are cautiously optimistic about a climb through September, but the gains so far have been modest. Meanwhile, a new contender—Layer Brett—is emerging from presale with far more aggressive upside potential. Built as an Ethereum Layer 2 with meme coin energy and real rewards, it’s quickly becoming the alternative traders are watching.

Ripple (XRP): XRP price slow to ignite despite legal clarity

Ripple has been through the wringer over the past few years. Now that the long-running SEC battle is mostly behind it, many expected the XRP price to skyrocket. And while there’s been some upward momentum, it’s been more of a crawl than a moonshot.

The Ripple ecosystem has always been focused on enterprise use cases—cross-border payments, bank partnerships, and settlement protocols. It’s not the kind of project that gets meme coin traction or retail hype, and that’s become clear in 2025. Traders eyeing the XRP price are finding themselves in a waiting game, with analysts suggesting potential upside to $1.80 or $2.20, but few are calling for the explosive moves seen elsewhere.

Network adoption remains relatively narrow. Ripple doesn’t have a thriving dApp scene, NFT marketplace, or DeFi surge. The value proposition is stable and functional, but it lacks the kind of volatility or virality that creates real FOMO. For institutions, it’s a safe bet. For degen traders looking for the next big thing, the XRP price is rarely at the top of the list.

Legal clarity was supposed to open the floodgates. Instead, it’s revealed what many suspected: Ripple is a mature project with limited upside. It may climb steadily into late 2025, but for traders chasing life-changing gains, there are better options than XRP right now.

Layer Brett (LBRETT): The Ethereum Layer 2 token traders say could 10x

While the XRP price inches forward, another token is blasting through presale targets and turning heads across crypto Telegram groups. Layer Brett isn’t trying to be the next Ripple—it’s built as an Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin with speed, staking rewards, and viral energy baked in from day one.

Built as a Layer 2, Layer Brett brings instant transactions and low gas fees to a corner of the market that’s been starved for both. Most meme coins ride hype until the fees eat everyone alive. Not here. This one runs on tech. Traders can already stake their tokens through the dApp and earn rewards far beyond what you’ll find in older chains. Last we checked, presale staking was paying out over 1% daily.

But the buzz isn’t just about numbers—it’s about timing. The crypto presale is still live, with the token hovering just above half a cent. That’s why so many early buyers are jumping in now. The math is brutal and simple: Layer Brett at $0.005x has room to move. If it hits just 5 cents, that’s a 10x. If it reaches the meme coin stratosphere? Who knows.

There’s no red tape, no institutional baggage, and no waiting for regulators to clear the runway. Layer Brett is already running—fast. And for anyone tired of watching the XRP price do next to nothing, it’s the kind of token that actually feels alive.

Conclusion:

Ripple remains a stable, enterprise-driven blockchain with slow-burning price potential. But for those looking beyond legacy plays, Layer Brett is offering something XRP no longer can—early access, community hype, and the kind of presale momentum that hints at real breakout power. If you’re betting on what moves next, Layer Brett may be the one to watch.

Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
