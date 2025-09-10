Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: Experts Believe This New Cryptocurrency Can Recreate 2017 XRP Rally

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/10 04:00
With the whole crypto market anticipating the next move, analysts are eyeing Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a new blockchain initiative that most believe will recapture Ripple’s legendary 2017 rally. While Ripple (XRP) continues to be among the most sought-after cryptocurrencies, Mutuum Finance is finally emerging as a coin that leverages cutting-edge DeFi tech, smart tokenomics, and growing market demand. 

Mutuum Finance is now at Stage 6 of presale and the tokens’ price has been capped at $0.035. Investors who miss the current price will pay 14.29% more in phase 7. To date, the project has garnered more than $15.5 million and more than 16,150 investors. Analysts believe that in the event of continuing adoption trends, Mutuum Finance would follow in the footsteps of early XRP.

XRP Will Continue to Make Solid Gains, Still Making Comparisons to 2017 Rally

XRP is up at $2.82 and has ranged between roughly $2.79 and $2.83 today. Analysts are seeking further upside because they explain that a breakout above resistance levels near $2.94 would set the stage for $3.65 and higher, especially in the context of increased investor enthusiasm for cross-border payment networks. Technical charts still echo XRP’s 2017 explosive bull run symmetrical triangle and wedge shapes, and that history might repeat under the right conditions, but that market forces are far more sophisticated now. Long-term projections span far and broad, from conservative projections floating in the low-singles to projection models calling for targets of about $5 within the year, or more, if institutional buying and ETF resolution occur. 

Official Bug Bounty Program 

Mutuum Finance has partnered with CertiK, and together they are offering security specialists and  interested parties a $50,000 USDT reward to spot bugs in the project’s code. The reward will be divided based on how severe the reported bug is, featuring critical, major, minor, and low levels. 

Interest and Liquidity Models

Dynamic interest rate model through the platform is applied in a bid to achieve liquidity equilibrium. Sentiment rise at low-rate will increase borrowing and supply rise at low-rate will increase repayments and deposits.

The borrowers will even borrow the loan on the fixed rates, which are above the floating rates and can be renegotiated if there is a change in the market. There are only the fixed rates of the extremely liquid assets to lend. Future Wave is Decentralized Lending MUTM holders’ authority still remains. Borrowers’ liberty to borrow cash out and ecosystems’ interest rates make the system effective and sustainable in ecosystems in anticipation of enabling automatic diversification purchase feasible.

Bend Lending, Double-Lending Framework

The double-lending mechanism of the project allows the users to believe either in lending based on smart contracts or direct lending, P2C and P2P, respectively. Because P2C constantly learns the market situation attempting to pay interest, the borrowers can lend directly at a reasonable interest and charge interest from the investors through the smart contracts. P2P lending is the situation where the parties do not need to rely on a third party.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is causing a stir with experts likening its potential to Ripple’s mythical 2017 boom. Stage 6 coins are selling for $0.035, while Stage 7 rose by 14.29% to $0.04.

The project has collected over $15.5M and solidified 16,150+ investors, demonstrating healthy initial traction. Aided by a $50K CertiK bug bounty, a two-tier P2C/P2P lending framework, and robust liquidity structures, MUTM offers early investors a chance to earn profits upfront before broader market adoption fuels enthusiasm. Secure your Stage 6 allocation today before the next price surge.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Glassnode Unveils Latest Altcoin Insights in Weekly Report

Cryptocurrency transactions in Belarus are at a record high

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

