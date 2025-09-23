Price of Ripple (XRP) has been in focus once more as whale wallets show heavy accumulation before the token makes its upward move. Though XRP is still among the most popular altcoins in circulation, investors also have eyes on Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a $0.035 DeFi token that has become a much-discussed token during its presale […]Price of Ripple (XRP) has been in focus once more as whale wallets show heavy accumulation before the token makes its upward move. Though XRP is still among the most popular altcoins in circulation, investors also have eyes on Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a $0.035 DeFi token that has become a much-discussed token during its presale […]

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: XRP and Another Trending Crypto to Watch as Whale Activity Rises

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/23 09:00
Moonveil
MORE$0,08399-5,05%
Movement
MOVE$0,1135-8,31%
XRP
XRP$2,8649-1,27%
DeFi
DEFI$0,001718-5,13%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01191-6,44%

Price of Ripple (XRP) has been in focus once more as whale wallets show heavy accumulation before the token makes its upward move. Though XRP is still among the most popular altcoins in circulation, investors also have eyes on Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a $0.035 DeFi token that has become a much-discussed token during its presale period. 

Unlike hype plays, MUTM lending and borrowing procedures render it feasible in the real world, so it gets interest from retail traders as well as institutional investors on the hunt for the next crypto giant. As whale transactions continue to rise throughout the industry, XRP and MUTM are both shaping up to become significant cryptos to watch in 2025.

XRP Price Analysis Amid Whale Action

XRP is currently trading at $3.00. Whale addresses have risen recently: on-chain activity shows a steep drop of 90% of XRP reserves on Coinbase, suggesting accumulation by whale holders and reduced available supply. Resistance is building at $3.18, with support evident at the $2.95-$3.05 level, so that zone is most critical for direction of the next move. Compared with new XRP, some investors are looking to MUTM as having greater upside when the bull run takes off.

Breaking Records at an Early Stage

Stage 6 of MUTM presale is undervalued at $0.035. More than 16,470 customers have bought tokens and the project itself has gained more than 16.15 million. This is a clear signal that market demand is increasing and also hype on launch is increasing as well.

Mutuum Finance is using the Chainlink oracles on ETH, MATIC and AVAX token lending, borrowing and liquidity insurance premia. Fallback oracle parameters, composite data feeds and decentralized exchange time-weighted averages are utilized with redundant security. For that, the multi-step approach will ensure that price data is normalized irrespective of the scale of market conditions.

Collateral management protocol is directly affected by the deviation of the market. Liquidation values and LTV values are divided on the basis of stability in assets. Risk token ratio can be lower and risk-free token ratio can be higher. Its reserve’s multiplier is used proportionally 10% in low risk and 35% in highest risk as buffer which does not damage the diversification.

The protocol works accordingly in risk management as well as liquidity management in its attempts to work optimally in the illiquid position flipping. Risk exposures are strongly correlated with one another, as well as the liquidation level being fixed. ETH and stablecoins are used as security assets to enable the increase of the ancillary LTV levels to collateralize risk assets using lower-risk assets. The reserve factors opportunity and reserve safety risk are optimized by proportional assets class.

Mutuum Finance seeks to revolutionize DeFi. There is a giveaway of early adopter tokens where 10 individuals receive $10,000 MUTM and $100,000 giveaway is offered.

Where to Put Your Money 

The whale-driven XRP momentum and Mutuum Finance presale success also reflect two distinct investment opportunities for crypto investors during 2025. XRP price action remains closely tied to large holder action, with resistance at $3.18, whereas MUTM’s presale has garnered over 16,470 contributors and raised over $16.15 million. With this combined momentum of strong investor interest and growing adoption, MUTM emerges as the token to keep an eye on. Long-time investors looking for access to winning market players and innovative DeFi protocols may want to get in early.

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Machi bulls suffered losses exceeding $20 million and were forced to partially close their positions.

Machi bulls suffered losses exceeding $20 million and were forced to partially close their positions.

PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to Onchain Lens, Machi (singer Huang Licheng) has suffered floating losses exceeding $20 million on his long positions in ETH (15x leverage), HYPE, and PUMP (5x leverage) during the market downturn. To avoid forced liquidation, Machi has partially closed these positions at a loss.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46,39-6,33%
pump.fun
PUMP$0,005593-11,60%
BULLS
BULLS$745,04-0,08%
Partager
PANews2025/09/23 08:52
Partager
HOT MOMENTS: FOMC Statement Released Following the Fed Interest Rate Decision – Here Are All the Details of the Full Text

HOT MOMENTS: FOMC Statement Released Following the Fed Interest Rate Decision – Here Are All the Details of the Full Text

The post HOT MOMENTS: FOMC Statement Released Following the Fed Interest Rate Decision – Here Are All the Details of the Full Text appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Fed has resumed interest rate cuts after a nine-month hiatus, lowering the federal funds rate by 25 basis points to a range of 4% to 4.25%. According to the “dot plot” projection reflected in the decision text, two additional interest rate cuts are envisaged in 2025. While 9 out of 19 officials expected two more interest rate cuts this year, 2 predicted a single cut, and 6 predicted no additional cuts. Newly appointed Fed Board member Stephen I. Miran dissented from the decision, voting for a stronger 50 basis point cut. The decision noted that economic growth slowed in the first half of the year, employment growth slowed, and the unemployment rate rose slightly. It also noted that inflation had begun to rise but remained high. While reiterating that it maintains its long-term targets of maximum employment and 2% inflation, the Fed noted that uncertainties regarding the economic outlook remain high. The statement read, “The Committee assesses that downside risks to employment have increased, in line with the balance of risks.” The statement stated that interest rate policy will be reshaped in the coming period, taking into account future data, the economic outlook, and the balance of risks. It also noted that the reduction in holdings of Treasury bonds, corporate debt instruments, and mortgage-backed securities will continue. The resolution was supported by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, Vice Chair John C. Williams, and board members Michael S. Barr, Michelle W. Bowman, Susan M. Collins, Lisa D. Cook, Austan D. Goolsbee, Philip N. Jefferson, Alberto G. Musalem, Jeffrey R. Schmid, and Christopher J. Waller. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/hot-moments-fomc-statement-released-following-the-fed-interest-rate-decision-here-are-all-the-details-of-the-full-text/
Chainbase
C$0,21811-14,19%
DAR Open Network
D$0,03047-8,38%
Gravity
G$0,01009-5,34%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 14:18
Partager
Market News: WisdomTree CoinDesk 20 Fund has been registered in Delaware

Market News: WisdomTree CoinDesk 20 Fund has been registered in Delaware

PANews reported on September 23 that market news: WisdomTree CoinDesk 20 Fund has been registered in Delaware.
FUND
FUND$0,02143+18,66%
Partager
PANews2025/09/23 09:41
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Machi bulls suffered losses exceeding $20 million and were forced to partially close their positions.

HOT MOMENTS: FOMC Statement Released Following the Fed Interest Rate Decision – Here Are All the Details of the Full Text

Market News: WisdomTree CoinDesk 20 Fund has been registered in Delaware

Tether denies exiting Uruguayan crypto mining project due to debt

Rainbow proposes to acquire Clanker Protocol and announces token distribution plan