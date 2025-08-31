Ripple (XRP) Rallies Past $3 as Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Nears 45x Rally

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is stealing the spotlight as its meteoric rise edges closer to a staggering 45x rally. Mutuum Finance is in presale stage 6 at $0.035. It will be worth 14.29% more at $0.04 when it is in stage 7 of presale. Mutuum Finance already has over $15.15 million raised and has gained over 15800 investors.

While Ripple’s XRP makes headlines for breaking past the $3 threshold, all eyes are on Mutuum Finance’s explosive momentum, driven by growing investor interest, innovative lending protocols, and heightened activity across the DeFi ecosystem. This dual market surge underscores a shifting dynamic where established tokens like XRP continue steady growth, but high-upside DeFi newcomers such as MUTM are increasingly shaping the narrative of crypto’s next wave.

XRP Price Outlook: Testing the $3 Threshold

XRP is trading at $3.00, hovering at a pivotal resistance point that market watchers say could determine its next move. Analysts note that a sustained breakout above $3.20–$3.40 may pave the way for a move toward $3.70 or higher, supported by improved on-chain metrics and potential institutional interest. However, some caution that repeated rejections around this zone could lead to a pullback toward $2.83 or lower, highlighting the importance of close price structure and volume action in the coming sessions.

As XRP’s short-term outlook continues to unfold, investor attention is also expanding toward innovative DeFi platforms like Mutuum Finance that are gaining traction in the broader altcoin market.

Mutuum Finance Presale Success

Mutuum Finance is thriving in the DeFi market. It has a 95.0/100 trust score, audited and certified by Certik. The project is offering a safe platform to perform DeFi transactions. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is introducing tried and tested lending functionalities with the security of a new environment.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) also has a coming Ethereum, overcollateralized stablecoin that is USD-pegged in the works. It will deliver long-term trust, stability, and liquidity to any customer.

Mutuum Finance Presale Phase 6

Mutuum Finance is gaining momentum with presale rounds selling fast. The presale is already at level 6 at $0.035. Raising its price to the next level, it will be up by 14.29% to $0.04. Investment hunger is piling up with the project already having raised more than $15.15 million and now with more than 15800 token holders.

Strengthening DeFi Security through Giveaway and $50,000 Bug Bounty

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has now initiated a $100,000 giveaway. 10 users will be awarded $10,000 MUTM tokens. A top 50 token holder leaderboard has also been initiated by the team, rewarding large holders with additional tokens.

Mutuum Finance currently has a $50,000 Bug Bounty Program running in collaboration with CertiK. It will pay and reward all bugs at four levels, i.e., critical, major, minor, and low.

The Next DeFi Lending Generation

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) offers investors a secure and efficient twin lending platform. Smart contracts, enabling Peer-to-Contract model lending, automate the process. Peer-to-Peer infrastructure removes middlemen and gives direct access to each other for borrowers and lenders.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has secured over $15.15 million with more than 15,800 early backers at its current presale price of $0.035. As Stage 7 approaches with a 14.29% price increase to $0.04, momentum continues to build around its dual lending model, CertiK audit, and upcoming USD-pegged stablecoin. Investors positioning now may gain an early edge before the next presale tier moves closer to its anticipated listing value.

