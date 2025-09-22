An unprecedented wave is surging in the cryptocurrency market, with major investors increasing their investments. XRP, with a $3.8 billion inflow, has led a frenzy of trading volume, surpassing even Bitcoin and becoming the focus of market attention. This isn’t just a spectacle of numbers; it’s also a deep dive into XRP’s future potential. According [...] The post Ripple （XRP） Rewards Reached 111% in The Month – RMC Strong Gains appeared first on Blockonomi.An unprecedented wave is surging in the cryptocurrency market, with major investors increasing their investments. XRP, with a $3.8 billion inflow, has led a frenzy of trading volume, surpassing even Bitcoin and becoming the focus of market attention. This isn’t just a spectacle of numbers; it’s also a deep dive into XRP’s future potential. According [...] The post Ripple （XRP） Rewards Reached 111% in The Month – RMC Strong Gains appeared first on Blockonomi.

Ripple （XRP） Rewards Reached 111% in The Month – RMC Strong Gains

Par : Blockonomi
2025/09/22 16:15
Threshold
T$0.01528-6.08%
XRP
XRP$2.8001-5.91%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.117046-11.21%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0244-4.27%
Major
MAJOR$0.13849-12.26%

An unprecedented wave is surging in the cryptocurrency market, with major investors increasing their investments. XRP, with a $3.8 billion inflow, has led a frenzy of trading volume, surpassing even Bitcoin and becoming the focus of market attention. This isn’t just a spectacle of numbers; it’s also a deep dive into XRP’s future potential. According to RMC Mining data, XRP is within striking distance of its historical peak of $3.84, remaining only 17%. Even more astonishingly, at its current market capitalization of $170 billion, XRP has surpassed financial giant BlackRock, a powerful endorsement of its potential. Behind this frenzy may be a game of capital. While XRP’s retest of $3 is driven entirely by spot buying, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is as high as 79.5, indicating that the token is overbought and may face short-term pullback or consolidation pressure. So how can you mitigate risks and maintain sustained profits? In this article, we’ll explore how to leverage XRP to invest in cryptocurrency through RMC Cloud Mining, potentially earning $18,500 daily.

Why choose RMC MINING? RMC MINING has long been a favorite among cryptocurrency enthusiasts for its ease of use and convenience. Unlike traditional mining, it requires no expensive hardware, specialized technology, or constant monitoring. One-click mining simplifies the process, allowing anyone, regardless of experience, to participate in the cryptocurrency revolution. Instead of investing in expensive mining equipment and managing a complex setup, users simply rent mining algorithms from a remote data center and earn high returns.

The ideal choice for whales to transform into RMC MINING:RMC MINING maximizes the simplicity of cloud mining, making it an ideal choice for major cryptocurrency investors. The platform’s user-friendly interface ensures easy access even for cryptocurrency newbies. For RMC MINING, laziness isn’t a disadvantage; it’s a necessary step to success. As a pioneer in cloud mining services, RMC MINING boasts 50 mining farms worldwide and over 2 million mining rigs, all powered by renewable energy. Its stable returns and security have earned the trust and support of over 10 million users.

Money-making model at your fingertips:What makes RMC MINING unique is its high-value daily passive income, with the opportunity to earn $18,500 or more every day, helping users realize their dream of becoming rich online. Imagine earning a generous income without continuous effort or complex settings – this is the charm of RMC MINING.

Safety and sustainability:Trust and security are paramount in the cloud mining world. RMC MINING understands this and prioritizes user safety. Committed to transparency and legality, RMC MINING ensures your investment is protected, allowing you to focus on profitability. All mining farms utilize clean energy, making cloud mining carbon neutral. Renewable energy protects the environment and delivers high returns, ensuring every investor enjoys opportunities and benefits.

RMC MINING platform advantages:

100% Fund Security

The majority of funds are securely stored in offline cold wallets and protected by robust security protocols, including McAfee® and Cloudflare® SECURE, to ensure the highest level of protection.

Automatic and Fast Withdrawals

All withdrawal requests are seamlessly processed by our system within five minutes, ensuring fast and secure transactions.

Eco-Friendly Mining

Our mining operations and cooling systems utilize green energy, making them both environmentally sustainable and highly profitable.

Stable Daily Profits

We provide consistent, fixed daily income, automatically credited to your account, making it easy for you to earn income.

State-of-the-Art Hardware

We utilize the latest ASIC and GPU mining equipment from industry leaders like Bitmain, Canaan Creative, and Nvidia, and employ cutting-edge technology in our data centers for optimal performance.

Expert Team

Our mining team is comprised of blockchain industry professionals and IT engineers, ensuring we have the necessary knowledge and skills to meet your needs.

Step 1: Register an account

RMC MINING offers a simple registration process; simply enter your email address and create an account to participate. After registration, the platform offers a $18 bonus, which includes a $0.63 contract investment bonus for daily investments. Once you consistently invest $100, you can withdraw your funds.

Step 2: Purchase a mining contract

Currently, RMC MINING also offers a variety of mining contract options, such as a $100 trial contract, a 2-day contract that expires and you can apply for withdrawal to familiarize yourself with our mining process, an $800, 7-day short-term contract that allows you to make reasonable investments based on your own financial situation, and a $500,000, 31-day contract that is the best investment contract, allowing investors to (double their monthly income). Each contract has a unique return on investment (ROI) and a specific contract period.

contracttimeDaily incomeTotal revenue
Free Contract1$0.63Total Proceeds at Maturity: $18.00 + $0.63
Experience Contract2$5Total Proceeds at Maturity: $100.00 + $10
Basic Contract Number: 956988$12.8Total Proceeds at Maturity: $800.00 + $89.6
Super Contract No.: 30731$18500Total Proceeds at Maturity: $500000.00 + $573500

Referral Program

RMC MINING has launched a referral program. Invite users to register as investors on RMC MINING and share your referral code and link. For example, if user A recommends user B to register and deposit to buy contracts, and user B purchases $100,000, user A will receive a 3% bonus ($3,000). If user B recommends user C to register and deposit to buy contracts, and user C purchases $100,000, user B will receive a 3% bonus ($3,000) and user A will receive a 2% bonus ($2,000). One referral, lifelong benefits!

in conclusion

If you are looking for a way to make money quickly, the RMC MINING platform is an excellent choice. It helps you gain the most wealth in the shortest time. Maximize your investment income, and the long-term investment potential will infinitely amplify your assets. If you want to learn more about RMC MINING, please visit its official website: https://rmcmining.com/

The post Ripple （XRP） Rewards Reached 111% in The Month – RMC Strong Gains appeared first on Blockonomi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

If the dollar collapses, will Bitcoin win?

If the dollar collapses, will Bitcoin win?

The rapid decline of the US dollar has rekindled the dream of "super-Bitcoinization" among Bitcoin supporters. But there is little evidence that the dollar's demise spells victory for Bitcoin, and instead plenty of signs pointing to widespread societal dislocation. The Death of the Dollar: Lessons from Currency Collapses Fernando Nikolic, a former vice president of Blockstream who experienced Argentina's financial turmoil, warned that Bitcoin believers who hope for the demise of fiat currency don't know what they are expecting. "Bitcoiners celebrating the collapse of the dollar don't understand what they're asking for... This isn't liberation, this is your grandmother having to eat cat food because her savings evaporated... The demise of the dollar is not a victory for Bitcoin." In a period of true monetary collapse, basic necessities like water and food (not digital assets) would become the only things with real value. Many Americans who fantasize about a sudden transition to a Bitcoin economy have never experienced a true societal collapse. Nickrich warned that the reality is far more chaotic than they imagined and they would not actually welcome the expected demise of the dollar. The bleak picture across the United States points to a stressed fiat currency system The U.S. housing market has never been more unaffordable. Median single-family home prices in 2025 hit a record high, requiring double the income of 2019. The price-to-income ratio has reached an all-time high, homeownership has fallen to an all-time low, and millions of renters are spending 30% to 50% of their income on rent. The imbalance between wages and rising housing costs means that most potential homebuyers are locked out of the market, and social pressures continue to mount. To make matters worse, the U.S. unemployment rate rose slightly to 4.3% in August 2025, the highest level since the end of 2021, and the broader underemployment rate reached 8.1%. The figures mask the pain caused by a labor market that has failed to keep pace with inflation or by stagnant real wages. Against the backdrop of rising unemployment and house prices, the U.S. national debt exceeded $37 trillion in August 2025, more than twice the size of the country's economy. Borrowing costs continue to rise, with interest payments on the national debt exceeding even defense spending. The Congressional Budget Office projects that debt levels will reach that milestone five years earlier than originally planned due to increased borrowing and social spending during the pandemic. Debt growth of $1 trillion every five months is unsustainable and could push up interest rates and squeeze investment. When Fiat Fails, Bitcoin Doesn’t Automatically Win The US dollar index has fallen more than 10% against major currencies this year, its steepest decline since 1973. This decline has been linked to unpredictable economic policies, protectionism, and expansionary tax cuts. As the dollar depreciates, import prices rise, the purchasing power of ordinary Americans decreases, inflation worsens, and household budgets are strained. Depreciation further puts pressure on housing, employment and debt, exacerbating systemic vulnerabilities. All of these grim indicators paint a bleak picture of the fundamentals of the U.S. economy, and the U.S. dollar is often seen as a barometer for the rest of the world’s economies. If the world’s strongest currency is under pressure, what does that mean for the entire fiat currency system? While many Bitcoin advocates cry out that “Bitcoin can solve this problem,” hyperbitcoinization—the idea that people will massively turn to Bitcoin when fiat currencies fail—is a dangerous fantasy. This view ignores historical and social realities: when currencies collapse, trust evaporates, and abstract ideals are replaced by basic survival needs. Nikolic, whose experience was rooted in the collapse of Argentina's fiat currency, testified that the hope of so-called "liberation" was naive: the collapse meant only poverty, instability and suffering. When social safety nets and market norms break down, financial dislocations hit the vulnerable hardest. Bitcoin may offer an alternative to inflationary fiat currencies, but the demise of the dollar will bring not freedom but disaster and suffering to most people.
1
1$0.007488-20.58%
Threshold
T$0.01528-6.08%
Union
U$0.01178-9.06%
Partager
PANews2025/09/22 17:00
Partager
Top 3 Cryptos to Invest in Now Before They Hit $1

Top 3 Cryptos to Invest in Now Before They Hit $1

The race to find the next crypto to explode under $1 is heating up as the 2025 bull run builds up steam. Cardano (ADA) continues to be in the spotlight with its steady network upgrades, and Dogecoin (DOGE) continues to have pull with its massive community and cultural relevance. Yet the real hype is for […]
1
1$0.007488-20.58%
RealLink
REAL$0.05963-5.03%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$48.86-7.44%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/22 17:30
Partager
A whale that previously lost over $43 million on ETH and BTC closed its ASTER long position and earned $420,000

A whale that previously lost over $43 million on ETH and BTC closed its ASTER long position and earned $420,000

PANews reported on September 22nd that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, a whale closed its long ASTER position an hour ago, earning $420,000. The whale had previously lost over $43 million in ETH and BTC. After closing its long ASTER position, the whale has now started shorting ASTER, attempting to profit from both the long and short positions.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,422.06-2.73%
Aster
ASTER$1.4819-12.75%
Ethereum
ETH$4,160-6.83%
Partager
PANews2025/09/22 17:26
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

If the dollar collapses, will Bitcoin win?

Top 3 Cryptos to Invest in Now Before They Hit $1

A whale that previously lost over $43 million on ETH and BTC closed its ASTER long position and earned $420,000

US Regulatory Clarity to Spark Bitcoin Boom, Says Hex Trust CEO

Game Theory and Exchange Economies: A New Model for Pure Exchange and Transferable Payoff