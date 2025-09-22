The post Ripple’s Brad Garlinghouse Says XRP Could Make the List of U.S. Government Asset Stockpile ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has expressed confidence that XRP will be included in the U.S. government’s upcoming digital asset stockpile, a move he says highlights the token’s growing recognition on the global stage. Speaking in an interview, Garlinghouse added that multiple applications for a spot XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) are currently under review, with more approvals possible before the end of the year. The comments come amid broader optimism surrounding Ripple’s position in the U.S. regulatory and political landscape. Garlinghouse contrasted the current environment with that of the previous administration, noting that under President Biden, “we couldn’t get a meeting in the White House,” while under Trump, Ripple executives are now “welcomed in.” ETF Momentum and Market Reaction Garlinghouse stated that over a dozen firms, including Franklin Templeton and Bitwise, are vying to launch an XRP ETF. He believes this ETF would provide exposure to the asset through a regulated framework, potentially boosting liquidity and adoption. Meanwhile, Ripple’s long-standing partner SBI Holdings is expanding its use of XRP through the “SBI Hyper Deposit” initiative. Under the program, Shinsei Bank and SBI VC Trade will credit actual XRP to participants’ accounts, further tying traditional banking with crypto utility. Advertisement &nbsp Momentum for Ripple extends beyond the market, at a recent Senate Banking Committee roundtable, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson praised Ripple’s contributions to bipartisan crypto legislation, alongside representatives from Coinbase, Circle, and venture capital firms such as a16z. Observers say such recognition underscores the growing role of XRP in shaping U.S. digital asset policy. While some uncertainty remains over the timing of ETF approvals, Garlinghouse struck an optimistic tone. “XRP will be part of a crypto stockpile, alongside other major digital assets,” he said, framing the token as a trusted reserve asset increasingly embedded in mainstream finance.… The post Ripple’s Brad Garlinghouse Says XRP Could Make the List of U.S. Government Asset Stockpile ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has expressed confidence that XRP will be included in the U.S. government’s upcoming digital asset stockpile, a move he says highlights the token’s growing recognition on the global stage. Speaking in an interview, Garlinghouse added that multiple applications for a spot XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) are currently under review, with more approvals possible before the end of the year. The comments come amid broader optimism surrounding Ripple’s position in the U.S. regulatory and political landscape. Garlinghouse contrasted the current environment with that of the previous administration, noting that under President Biden, “we couldn’t get a meeting in the White House,” while under Trump, Ripple executives are now “welcomed in.” ETF Momentum and Market Reaction Garlinghouse stated that over a dozen firms, including Franklin Templeton and Bitwise, are vying to launch an XRP ETF. He believes this ETF would provide exposure to the asset through a regulated framework, potentially boosting liquidity and adoption. Meanwhile, Ripple’s long-standing partner SBI Holdings is expanding its use of XRP through the “SBI Hyper Deposit” initiative. Under the program, Shinsei Bank and SBI VC Trade will credit actual XRP to participants’ accounts, further tying traditional banking with crypto utility. Advertisement &nbsp Momentum for Ripple extends beyond the market, at a recent Senate Banking Committee roundtable, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson praised Ripple’s contributions to bipartisan crypto legislation, alongside representatives from Coinbase, Circle, and venture capital firms such as a16z. Observers say such recognition underscores the growing role of XRP in shaping U.S. digital asset policy. While some uncertainty remains over the timing of ETF approvals, Garlinghouse struck an optimistic tone. “XRP will be part of a crypto stockpile, alongside other major digital assets,” he said, framing the token as a trusted reserve asset increasingly embedded in mainstream finance.…

Ripple’s Brad Garlinghouse Says XRP Could Make the List of U.S. Government Asset Stockpile ⋆ ZyCrypto

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 02:11
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has expressed confidence that XRP will be included in the U.S. government’s upcoming digital asset stockpile, a move he says highlights the token’s growing recognition on the global stage.

Speaking in an interview, Garlinghouse added that multiple applications for a spot XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) are currently under review, with more approvals possible before the end of the year.

The comments come amid broader optimism surrounding Ripple’s position in the U.S. regulatory and political landscape. Garlinghouse contrasted the current environment with that of the previous administration, noting that under President Biden, “we couldn’t get a meeting in the White House,” while under Trump, Ripple executives are now “welcomed in.”

ETF Momentum and Market Reaction

Garlinghouse stated that over a dozen firms, including Franklin Templeton and Bitwise, are vying to launch an XRP ETF. He believes this ETF would provide exposure to the asset through a regulated framework, potentially boosting liquidity and adoption.

Meanwhile, Ripple’s long-standing partner SBI Holdings is expanding its use of XRP through the “SBI Hyper Deposit” initiative. Under the program, Shinsei Bank and SBI VC Trade will credit actual XRP to participants’ accounts, further tying traditional banking with crypto utility.

Momentum for Ripple extends beyond the market, at a recent Senate Banking Committee roundtable, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson praised Ripple’s contributions to bipartisan crypto legislation, alongside representatives from Coinbase, Circle, and venture capital firms such as a16z. Observers say such recognition underscores the growing role of XRP in shaping U.S. digital asset policy.

While some uncertainty remains over the timing of ETF approvals, Garlinghouse struck an optimistic tone. “XRP will be part of a crypto stockpile, alongside other major digital assets,” he said, framing the token as a trusted reserve asset increasingly embedded in mainstream finance.


