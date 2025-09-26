The post Ripple’s Chief Legal Officer Makes Statement Addressing the Future of All Cryptocurrencies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple’s Chief Legal Officer, Stuart Alderoty, said that the cryptocurrency industry does not need Dodd-Frank-like regulation. As lawmakers in Washington work on new rules for digital assets, Alderoty argued that regulations should be “proactive rather than reacting to a crisis.” Speaking at a conference organized by the Psaros Center for Financial Markets and Policy at Georgetown University, Alderoty said, “Dodd-Frank was enacted in response to a crisis. Cryptocurrency regulation must be proactive.” The Dodd-Frank Act, passed in 2010, tightened oversight of the financial sector in response to the 2008 global financial crisis, establishing institutions such as the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Financial Stability Oversight Council. Both the US House of Representatives and the Senate are working on comprehensive legislation to regulate the crypto industry. The House passed a bill last summer that defined the responsibilities of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), imposed obligations on digital asset companies to separate client assets from company funds, and imposed transparency requirements on individual investors. The Senate Banking Committee’s version, however, aims to clarify which digital assets are not considered securities by introducing the concept of “ancillary assets.” “Market structure is a complex issue. I’m all for smart market structure legislation, but we don’t need a Dodd-Frank for cryptocurrencies at this stage,” Alderoty said, calling for a balanced approach to regulating the sector. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/ripples-chief-legal-officer-makes-statement-addressing-the-future-of-all-cryptocurrencies/The post Ripple’s Chief Legal Officer Makes Statement Addressing the Future of All Cryptocurrencies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple’s Chief Legal Officer, Stuart Alderoty, said that the cryptocurrency industry does not need Dodd-Frank-like regulation. As lawmakers in Washington work on new rules for digital assets, Alderoty argued that regulations should be “proactive rather than reacting to a crisis.” Speaking at a conference organized by the Psaros Center for Financial Markets and Policy at Georgetown University, Alderoty said, “Dodd-Frank was enacted in response to a crisis. Cryptocurrency regulation must be proactive.” The Dodd-Frank Act, passed in 2010, tightened oversight of the financial sector in response to the 2008 global financial crisis, establishing institutions such as the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Financial Stability Oversight Council. Both the US House of Representatives and the Senate are working on comprehensive legislation to regulate the crypto industry. The House passed a bill last summer that defined the responsibilities of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), imposed obligations on digital asset companies to separate client assets from company funds, and imposed transparency requirements on individual investors. The Senate Banking Committee’s version, however, aims to clarify which digital assets are not considered securities by introducing the concept of “ancillary assets.” “Market structure is a complex issue. I’m all for smart market structure legislation, but we don’t need a Dodd-Frank for cryptocurrencies at this stage,” Alderoty said, calling for a balanced approach to regulating the sector. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/ripples-chief-legal-officer-makes-statement-addressing-the-future-of-all-cryptocurrencies/

Ripple’s Chief Legal Officer Makes Statement Addressing the Future of All Cryptocurrencies

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 07:31
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12161-11.92%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016955-0.99%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001544-3.80%
Wink
LIKE$0.007577-2.75%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.0315-4.34%

Ripple’s Chief Legal Officer, Stuart Alderoty, said that the cryptocurrency industry does not need Dodd-Frank-like regulation.

As lawmakers in Washington work on new rules for digital assets, Alderoty argued that regulations should be “proactive rather than reacting to a crisis.”

Speaking at a conference organized by the Psaros Center for Financial Markets and Policy at Georgetown University, Alderoty said, “Dodd-Frank was enacted in response to a crisis. Cryptocurrency regulation must be proactive.”

The Dodd-Frank Act, passed in 2010, tightened oversight of the financial sector in response to the 2008 global financial crisis, establishing institutions such as the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Financial Stability Oversight Council.

Both the US House of Representatives and the Senate are working on comprehensive legislation to regulate the crypto industry. The House passed a bill last summer that defined the responsibilities of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), imposed obligations on digital asset companies to separate client assets from company funds, and imposed transparency requirements on individual investors. The Senate Banking Committee’s version, however, aims to clarify which digital assets are not considered securities by introducing the concept of “ancillary assets.”

“Market structure is a complex issue. I’m all for smart market structure legislation, but we don’t need a Dodd-Frank for cryptocurrencies at this stage,” Alderoty said, calling for a balanced approach to regulating the sector.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/ripples-chief-legal-officer-makes-statement-addressing-the-future-of-all-cryptocurrencies/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The chairman of the U.S. SEC responded to the conflict of interest in the crypto industry and stressed that law enforcement will be carried out in accordance with the law

The chairman of the U.S. SEC responded to the conflict of interest in the crypto industry and stressed that law enforcement will be carried out in accordance with the law

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to The Block , US SEC Chairman Paul Atkins stated at a Georgetown University conference that the SEC will investigate and enforce the law regarding conflicts of interest in the crypto industry. Atkins stated that if conflicts of interest are discovered, standards will be established and they will be investigated and dealt with. Regarding the Trump family's crypto project, World Liberty Financial ( WLF ), and related transactions, Atkins stated that he could not comment on specific companies or products, but emphasized that the SEC has a responsibility to act in accordance with existing regulations. Furthermore, Atkins has promoted the "Innovation Exemption" and " Project Crypto " to improve digital asset regulation.
Union
U$0.010492-1.19%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.0463-11.53%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.518-1.20%
Partager
PANews2025/09/26 08:36
Partager
Tether mints 1 billion USDT on Ethereum – Details behind this move

Tether mints 1 billion USDT on Ethereum – Details behind this move

What prompted Tether to proceed with this move, and why did they choose Ethereum for the USDT mint?
1
1$0.009701-32.29%
Movement
MOVE$0.1102-4.00%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003233+2.99%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/26 08:00
Partager
Analysis: The early morning surge in XPL contract prices on Aster was due to the removal of the mark price cap.

Analysis: The early morning surge in XPL contract prices on Aster was due to the removal of the mark price cap.

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Guthix analysis, Aster Exchange hard-coded the XPL contract index price to $1 and set the mark price cap at $1.22. After the price cap was removed, the XPL price instantly soared to $4, while prices on other platforms remained stable. Previously, the official said that the incident was due to serious negligence of the exchange operator, not a security vulnerability or attack. A comprehensive review has been launched and compensation has been promised to affected users. User funds are safe.
Plasma
XPL$1.1756+487.80%
Aster
ASTER$1.8071-19.98%
Capverse
CAP$0.11136-3.40%
Partager
PANews2025/09/26 08:09
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The chairman of the U.S. SEC responded to the conflict of interest in the crypto industry and stressed that law enforcement will be carried out in accordance with the law

Tether mints 1 billion USDT on Ethereum – Details behind this move

Analysis: The early morning surge in XPL contract prices on Aster was due to the removal of the mark price cap.

OpenAI releases GDPval to assess AI's economic value task performance

Urgent Clarity: SEC Targets Crypto Conflicts of Interest with New Rules