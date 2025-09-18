Ripple’s $RLUSD Integrates with DBS and Franklin Templeton to Expand Onchain Markets

  • Ripple, DBS, and Franklin Templeton launch trading and lending solutions powered by RLUSD and tokenized money market funds.
  • The partnership enables sgBENJI trading on DBS Digital Exchange and explores collateralized lending options.

According to a Press Release, Ripple has unveiled a major partnership with DBS Bank and Franklin Templeton. The three firms will launch trading and lending solutions powered by tokenized money market funds and Ripple’s stablecoin, RLUSD.

The initiative allows accredited and institutional investors to trade Franklin Templeton’s tokenized money market fund, sgBENJI, on DBS Digital Exchange (DDEx). Investors can use RLUSD to buy sgBENJI and earn yield, while moving into a more stable asset within minutes.

The DBS and Franklin Templeton partnership is the latest in a series of RLUSD efforts for global expansion. According to a recent report by Crypto News Flash, RLUSD has scaled in Africa through key fintech partnerships and pilots, including initiatives with Mercy Corps Ventures in Kenya.

The Partnership Will Bring New Liquidity Opportunities 

DBS plans to let clients use sgBENJI tokens as collateral. This could unlock liquidity through repo transactions at DBS or third-party lending platforms. The setup gives investors more flexibility while ensuring that collateral remains with a trusted bank. As we previously reported, Ripple has been targeting emerging markets with RLUSD to provide greater access to U.S. dollars.

Ripple’s VP and Global Head of Trading and Markets, Nigel Khakoo, called the move “a game-changer.” He highlighted that institutions can now shift between a stablecoin and a yield-generating fund inside a single ecosystem, improving efficiency and utility.

XRP Ledger (XRPL) is the perfect fit for Tokenization, and Franklin Templeton will issue sgBENJI on the Ledger. The blockchain was selected for its speed, low fees, and reliability. This strengthens Franklin Templeton’s multi-chain approach and boosts interoperability across networks.

How The Ripple’s RLUSD Partnership Strengthens Institutional Confidence

Demand for digital assets among institutions continues to rise. A study by EY-Parthenon and Coinbase shows that 83% of institutional investors expect to invest in digital assets in 2025.Lim Wee Kian, CEO of DBS Digital Exchange, said, “Digital asset investors need 24/7 solutions.” He further commented, saying:

 “This partnership strengthens our leadership in digital finance and expands the choices for our clients.”

Roger Bayston, Head of Digital Assets at Franklin Templeton, added that blockchain and tokenization are creating “cutting-edge trading and lending solutions” that will reshape global finance.

In addition, RLUSD is preparing for a Japan rollout in 2026 through a partnership with SBI Holdings, a move set to align with Japan’s stablecoin regulations and deepen adoption in Asia.

XRP Price Update

XRP is showing strength, trading at $3.10 with a daily volume of $6.79 billion. That’s a 41% jump in trading activity, 2.66% up in price in 24 hours. At the time of the report, XRP is 4.21% over the last week.

