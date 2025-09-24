Ripple’s RLUSD Now Available for Redemption in BlackRock and VanEck Funds

TLDR

Ripple integrates RLUSD into BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL.

Tokenized fund holders can redeem shares for RLUSD anytime.

Ripple strengthens RLUSD’s liquidity and enterprise-level applications.

Ripple expands RLUSD support across Ethereum, Solana, and Avalanche.

Ripple has partnered with Securitize to bring its stablecoin, Ripple USD (RLUSD), to two prominent tokenized funds: BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL. This integration allows holders of tokenized shares in these funds to redeem their investments for RLUSD, providing instant access to their funds, 24/7. Ripple’s move highlights the growing convergence between traditional finance and digital assets.

RLUSD Integration Brings Flexibility to Fund Redemption

Ripple’s collaboration with Securitize marks the first time RLUSD has been added to Securitize’s tokenization platform. Investors who hold shares in BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL can now instantly convert their shares into RLUSD. This flexibility offers real-time settlement, eliminating the wait times associated with traditional redemption processes. Ripple has already rolled out support for BUIDL, with VBILL expected to follow soon.

BUIDL is BlackRock’s USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund, and VBILL is VanEck’s Treasury Fund. Both are tokenized short-term treasury funds, which are among the first products from major asset managers to be issued directly on public blockchains. This partnership is a significant step in linking traditional finance with the growing digital asset ecosystem.

The Role of RLUSD in Tokenized Finance

The integration of RLUSD into these tokenized funds strengthens Ripple’s position in the stablecoin market. RLUSD is designed to offer value consistency while adhering to regulatory standards, making it appealing for large corporations. Ripple’s collaboration with Securitize aims to enhance the token’s liquidity and expand its use within enterprise-level applications.

Jack McDonald, Senior Vice President of Stablecoins at Ripple, emphasized that RLUSD is built to serve large institutions, ensuring regulatory compliance and stability. This move is part of Ripple’s broader strategy to provide enterprises with a reliable and liquid digital asset. The collaboration with Securitize enhances the functionality of RLUSD by integrating real-time settlement and programmable liquidity.

Expanding Tokenization Across Multiple Networks

Matthew Sigel, Head of Digital Assets Research at VanEck, confirmed that VBILL currently manages $74 million in assets. The integration will allow investors to mint and redeem RLUSD on Ethereum, with plans to extend support to other blockchain networks such as Solana, Avalanche, and BNB in the future. This cross-network support will enhance the versatility and reach of RLUSD, making it more accessible to a broader range of investors.

Carlos Domingo, Co-Founder and CEO of Securitize, called the partnership a breakthrough for tokenized finance. He noted that RLUSD’s integration into these funds represents the full potential of blockchain technology in servicing institutional investors. This integration will allow for greater liquidity and flexibility, pushing the boundaries of how tokenized financial products can function in the market.

Ripple’s partnership with Securitize to integrate RLUSD into tokenized funds marks a significant development in the evolution of digital finance. This move brings real-time settlement and programmable liquidity to traditional financial products, creating more seamless and efficient investment opportunities. As Ripple continues to expand the use of RLUSD, the collaboration sets the stage for further adoption of blockchain technology in institutional finance.

The post Ripple’s RLUSD Now Available for Redemption in BlackRock and VanEck Funds appeared first on Blockonomi.