Ripple’s RLUSD Rockets 15% in Volume, Eyes Major Milestone

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 11:58
Ripple USD stablecoin (RLUSD) is set to hit a major milestone in the cryptocurrency space, complemented by its current uptick in volume. The stablecoin has gained traction in the last 24 hours as demand for the token soars.

Could RLUSD hit $800 million in September?

CoinMarketCap data reveals that in the last 24 hours, volume has recorded a 15.8% increase to $106.3 million. This suggests there has been increasing demand from traders in the crypto space who are either looking to make purchases or engage in online payments.

If the current momentum lingers, it could support Ripple USD stablecoin to hit its next major milestone of $800 million in market capitalization. RLUSD currently stands about $72 million away from hitting the target.

As of press time, Ripple USD stablecoin’s market cap stands at $728.32 million. With the trading-volume-to-market-cap ratio currently at 14.47%, consistency at this level could see RLUSD hit its valuation targets.

Ripple stablecoin’s growth trajectory has shown consistency since its launch in December 2024. As of early August 2025, RLUSD’s market cap flipped $600 million.

Within the space of 30 days, the asset has increased by over $100 million. If RLUSD sustains this growth pattern, it could easily surpass $800 million before the end of September.

Ripple expansion into Africa, Dubai boosts RLUSD adoption

With Ripple’s expansion into Africa and recent partnership with some local payment apps in the region, achieving the target could happen sooner.

Notably, Ripple is pushing RLUSD as a solution to residents who have had to deal with high rates of cross-order payments. RLUSD is also proving valuable to farmers in the region in terms of insurance against drought and flooding.

The payment giant’s expansionary move has also seen it secure regulatory approval from the Dubai Financial Services Authority. The development means RLUSD is an available option to the more than 7,000 firms in Dubai’s International Financial Centre.

Source: https://u.today/ripples-rlusd-rockets-15-in-volume-eyes-major-milestone

