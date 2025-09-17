Ripple’s RLUSD Targets Emerging Markets With Dollar Access

Crypto News Flash
2025/09/17
  • Ripple emphasizes that regulatory compliance, transparency, and cross-network interoperability distinguish RLUSD.
  • RLUSD is issued on both the XRP Ledger and Ethereum, enabling broad adoption across payment streams, dApps, and settlement networks.

Ripple is promoting its stablecoin, Ripple USD (RLUSD), as a bridge between the old and new financial worlds, as it is a compliance-first company with global applications for its asset. The launch of RLUSD preceded a pivotal moment wherein the Senate passed the GENIUS Act (Guaranteeing U.S. Exchange Neutrality for Interconnected and Universal Stablecoins). The stablecoin works to offer access to the U.S. Dollar (USD) without actually holding the fiat.

How Ripple’s RLUSD Benefits From the GENIUS Act

For context, the GENIUS Act has brought policy clarity pertaining to digital dollar instruments. The law has made stablecoins a deeply ingrained part of the financial discussion, and banks, fintechs, and consumer platforms have begun to consider issuing their own tokens.

According to Jack McDonald, Senior Vice President of Stablecoins at Ripple, the company drew a line between narrow, brand-specific tokens and infrastructure-grade assets. “As more stablecoins enter the market, it’s becoming clear that not all are built to the same standards,” he wrote in a company post. The position of Ripple is that mass adoption is based on regulatory compliance, transparency, and network cross-portability instead of closed-loop loyalty systems.

The company believes that the most urgent demand for stablecoins is in the areas where access to stable and credible financial infrastructure is restricted. Specifically, RLUSD is being positioned as a mechanism of connecting individuals and businesses in new markets to the U.S. dollar, as reported by CNF. Ripple mentions reducing remittance fees, faster international settlements, and avoiding inefficiencies that can often be part of the legacy banking systems among use cases.

Real-world Use Cases for Ripple Stablecoin

In contrast to branded tokens associated with in-app economies or reward programs, RLUSD can be used on an institutional level. It is granted by the New York Department of Financial Services, which is among the most stringent regulatory models of dollar-backed digital assets. The token is totally backed by dollar reserves deposited in major U.S. banking institutions and is thus equivalent to conventional dollar assets operating on blockchain rails.

Technically, RLUSD can be used on both XRP Ledger and Ethereum, the two networks selected with the purpose of maximizing interoperability and liquidity. The dual issuance model will enable businesses and developers to incorporate the stablecoin into various payment streams, decentralized applications, and cross-border settlement networks. Having cheap transactions and almost immediate settlement, Ripple is marketing RLUSD as a viable tool for the infrastructure of large-scale payments.

McDonald emphasized the fact that the introduction of a stablecoin that is credible is not a marketing gimmick, but a promise of financial trust and stability.

“Launching a stablecoin means entering the realm of compliance, liquidity provisioning, risk management, and interoperability,” he noted. McDonald also added that transparency and regulatory alignment are the keys to sustainable adoption.

Integrating RLUSD into the payments system at Ripple is an indication that the company does not intend its stablecoin to be restricted to niche applications. Rather, it is sold as part of worldwide financial plumbing, and it has addressed practical requirements in cross-border trade and dollar accessibility.

