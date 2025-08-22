Ripple’s RLUSD to launch in Japan through SBI partnership by Q1 2026

Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin is set to debut in Japan in early 2026 through a distribution partnership with SBI Holdings and its crypto arm, SBI VC Trade.

The Japan rollout follows Ripple’s RLUSD gaining regulatory approval in Dubai and comes as Japan prepares to issue its first official stablecoin.

Ripple (XRP) announced today that it will begin distributing its U.S. dollar–backed stablecoin, Ripple USD (RLUSD), in Japan during the first quarter of 2026 in partnership with SBI Holdings, a Japanese financial conglomerate. The rollout will be handled by SBI VC Trade, the licensed crypto exchange unit of SBI, under a newly signed memorandum of understanding between the two firms.

“The introduction of RLUSD will not just expand the option of stablecoins in the Japanese market, but is a major step forward in the reliability and convenience of stablecoins in the Japanese market, and an important step in further accelerating the convergence of finance and digital technology,” said SBI VC Trade CEO Tomohiko Kondo.

“RLUSD is designed to be a true industry standard, providing a reliable and efficient bridge between traditional and decentralized finance. We are confident that this partnership will not only drive stablecoin utility in Japan but also set a new benchmark for the entire market,” said Jack McDonald, Ripple’s Senior Vice President of Stablecoins.

Ripple’s RLUSD: market position and global expansion

Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin, first launched in December last year, is fully collateralized by U.S. dollar deposits, short-term Treasury securities, and other liquid cash equivalents, with independent monthly attestations. As of August, it holds a market capitalization of $666 million, ranking as the eighth-largest stablecoin by market value, just behind PayPal USD, according to CoinMarketCap’s stablecoin rankings.

The expansion into Japan coincides with the country’s preparations to launch its first officially sanctioned stablecoin. It also follows Ripple securing approval from the Dubai Financial Services Authority in early June, which enabled RLUSD’s integration into the region’s payment platforms.