XRP/USDRipple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have formally ended their long-running legal battle by dismissing outstanding appeals linked to the 2023 ruling. That decision confirmed that XRP sales on public exchanges do not qualify as securities transactions. The resolution removes a critical source of uncertainty and provides a legal framework that institutions […]

The post Ripple’s SEC Victory and JPMorgan Buzz Fuel XRP Breakout Toward 72% Rally appeared first on CoinChapter.