Ripple’s (XRP) Cycle Pattern Signals $15–$33 Ahead by 2025: Analyst

TL;DR

XRP’s ascending channel pattern has preceded strong rallies, with analysts watching $15–$33 as the next targets.

The $2.71 support has held repeatedly, keeping the near-term price structure intact toward $3.60 resistance.

Fibonacci levels on long-term charts suggest XRP could rally between $15 and $33 next cycle.

Historical Patterns Point to Higher Targets

Crypto analyst EGRAG CRYPTO has outlined a scenario where XRP could reach between $15 and $33 by late 2025. His chart review shows that XRP often forms an ascending channel in the final stage of each bull run. This structure has historically acted as an accumulation range before large upward moves.

While ascending channels break down in most cases across markets, EGRAG noted that XRP has twice broken upward from this setup.

Based on timing from past cycles, his chart marks November 27, 2025, as a possible pivot point for a new phase of growth.

Notably, the Bull Market Support Band (BMSB) remains central to this outlook. EGRAG emphasized that XRP has managed to reclaim this level even during stressed events, including the SEC lawsuit in December 2020. Unless XRP posts several weekly closes below the BMSB, the analyst sees the longer-term structure as intact.

History offers two examples: in 2017, XRP climbed more than 350% after a brief retest of its channel edge. In 2021, it gained over 110% in a similar move. Fibonacci extension levels on the current chart point to $15 and $33 as possible next cycle targets.

Source: EGRAG CRYPTO/X

Consolidation Under All-Time Highs

Analyst Galaxy compared the current chart to the pattern in 2017. At that time, XRP consolidated directly under its all-time high before breaking out. They said a similar stage appears to be unfolding today, with XRP trading below the $3.27–$3.65 zone, marked as the previous ATH.

Meanwhile, the long-term descending trendline has already been broken, matching the structure seen in 2017 before the breakout. Galaxy added:

Short-Term Levels in Focus

Analyst Ali Martinez pointed out that XRP defended the $2.71 support level, which has been tested several times in recent weeks. Buyers have repeatedly entered this zone, reinforcing it as a strong base.

His chart shows that if XRP maintains $2.71, the next resistance levels are $3.00 and $3.20, with potential to extend toward $3.60 if momentum builds. A loss of $2.71, however, would question this near-term rebound setup.

The post Ripple’s (XRP) Cycle Pattern Signals $15–$33 Ahead by 2025: Analyst appeared first on CryptoPotato.