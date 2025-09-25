Analysts see XRP building a familiar cycle setup, with key supports holding and long-term targets between $15 and $33.Analysts see XRP building a familiar cycle setup, with key supports holding and long-term targets between $15 and $33.

Ripple’s (XRP) Cycle Pattern Signals $15–$33 Ahead by 2025: Analyst

Par : CryptoPotato
2025/09/25 18:55
XRP
XRP$2.8389-1.54%

TL;DR

  • XRP’s ascending channel pattern has preceded strong rallies, with analysts watching $15–$33 as the next targets.
  • The $2.71 support has held repeatedly, keeping the near-term price structure intact toward $3.60 resistance.
  • Fibonacci levels on long-term charts suggest XRP could rally between $15 and $33 next cycle.

Historical Patterns Point to Higher Targets

Crypto analyst EGRAG CRYPTO has outlined a scenario where XRP could reach between $15 and $33 by late 2025. His chart review shows that XRP often forms an ascending channel in the final stage of each bull run. This structure has historically acted as an accumulation range before large upward moves.

While ascending channels break down in most cases across markets, EGRAG noted that XRP has twice broken upward from this setup.

Based on timing from past cycles, his chart marks November 27, 2025, as a possible pivot point for a new phase of growth.

Notably, the Bull Market Support Band (BMSB) remains central to this outlook. EGRAG emphasized that XRP has managed to reclaim this level even during stressed events, including the SEC lawsuit in December 2020. Unless XRP posts several weekly closes below the BMSB, the analyst sees the longer-term structure as intact.

History offers two examples: in 2017, XRP climbed more than 350% after a brief retest of its channel edge. In 2021, it gained over 110% in a similar move. Fibonacci extension levels on the current chart point to $15 and $33 as possible next cycle targets.

XRP price chartSource: EGRAG CRYPTO/X

Consolidation Under All-Time Highs

Analyst Galaxy compared the current chart to the pattern in 2017. At that time, XRP consolidated directly under its all-time high before breaking out. They said a similar stage appears to be unfolding today, with XRP trading below the $3.27–$3.65 zone, marked as the previous ATH.

Meanwhile, the long-term descending trendline has already been broken, matching the structure seen in 2017 before the breakout. Galaxy added:

Short-Term Levels in Focus

Analyst Ali Martinez pointed out that XRP defended the $2.71 support level, which has been tested several times in recent weeks. Buyers have repeatedly entered this zone, reinforcing it as a strong base.

His chart shows that if XRP maintains $2.71, the next resistance levels are $3.00 and $3.20, with potential to extend toward $3.60 if momentum builds. A loss of $2.71, however, would question this near-term rebound setup.

The post Ripple’s (XRP) Cycle Pattern Signals $15–$33 Ahead by 2025: Analyst appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

PANews reported on September 25 that according to official news, Ethereum treasury company SharpLink Gaming announced that it is working with Superstate to issue tokenized stocks SBET directly on the Ethereum blockchain. It will realize the native tokenization of its equity on the chain through Superstate's Opening Bell platform and expand Superstate's multi-chain capital market infrastructure.
Multichain
MULTI$0.03724+0.97%
Partager
PANews2025/09/25 20:22
Partager
Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Capital Group has doubled its stake in Metaplanet, becoming the largest shareholder with an 11.45% holding worth nearly $500 million. The post Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Partager
Coinspeaker2025/09/25 20:04
Partager
Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support

Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support

Nansen launched an AI agent that aims to redefine how traders interact with blockchain data. AI agents are increasingly redefining crypto trading. On Thursday, Sept. 25, Nansen launched its own agent, Nansen AI. The agent will analyze wallets, explain portfolio…
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1157-6.84%
SUN
SUN$0.026235-8.07%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/25 20:37
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support

Robinhood US to List WLFI

South Korea's ruling party establishes digital asset task force to draft stablecoin and cryptocurrency legislation