Ripple’s XRP Under Pressure Despite Long-term Optimism

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/07 15:30
XRP
XRP$2.829+0.77%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01264+1.20%
Nowchain
NOW$0.007-2.09%
The XRP crypto is hanging on the edge of a cliff.

XRP is going through a decisive phase. Priced at $2.81, Ripple’s token is evolving in a weakened crypto market, undermined by persistent volatility. Technical indicators paint a mixed picture: selling pressure dominates in the short term, but some long-term moving averages indicate a possible recovery. Between investor caution and hopes for a rebound, XRP is now at a strategic turning point that captures analysts' attention.

L’article Ripple’s XRP Under Pressure Despite Long-term Optimism est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

UK to introduce restrictive banking crypto asset regulation rules

UK to introduce restrictive banking crypto asset regulation rules

PANews reported on June 19 that according to CoinDesk, David Bailey, executive director of prudential policy at the Bank of England, said that the UK plans to introduce stricter regulatory
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.09-34.06%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06657+0.81%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 07:54
Partager
Top Meme Coins to Invest in 2025: BullZilla Presale Gains Momentum as Fartcoin and Hyperliquid Stay in Focus

Top Meme Coins to Invest in 2025: BullZilla Presale Gains Momentum as Fartcoin and Hyperliquid Stay in Focus

The meme coin market is rewriting the playbook in 2025, and investors are asking one big question: what are the […] The post Top Meme Coins to Invest in 2025: BullZilla Presale Gains Momentum as Fartcoin and Hyperliquid Stay in Focus appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN$0.73718+0.55%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02691-0.44%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/07 16:15
Partager
Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Hyperliquid continues to draw major institutional interest as another Nasdaq-listed firm, Lion Group Holding Ltd (LGHL), announces a $600 million facility to launch a HYPE-focused treasury strategy. Lion Group Holding Ltd, listed on Nasdaq and offering a trading platform for…
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.2+0.81%
Major
MAJOR$0.15862+2.05%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:01
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

UK to introduce restrictive banking crypto asset regulation rules

Top Meme Coins to Invest in 2025: BullZilla Presale Gains Momentum as Fartcoin and Hyperliquid Stay in Focus

Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Ethereum UTXO Distribution Analysis Debunked Due to Lack of Primary Sources

Telegram&#039;s Pavel Durov approved to leave France temporarily