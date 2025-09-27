Ritual — active in the project with an eye on the drop

1. Guide to completing the activities 2. Conclusion In this article:

Ritual is a decentralized AI platform that enables any protocol, application, or smart contract to integrate artificial intelligence models into the blockchain.

At the time of writing, the project is running a campaign where users can complete quests to earn points and Discord roles.

The team has raised $25 million from Balaji Srinivasan, Polychain, Hack, and other investors.

In this guide, we’ll go over the key activities to complete in the project with an eye on a potential future airdrop.

Join the project's Discord, complete the verification, and click Begin in the ┇❖❖┇ channel: Join the Discord. Then go to the platform, connect your Discord and X (Twitter) accounts, and complete the social tasks in the Quests section: Complete quests.