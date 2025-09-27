Ritual is a decentralized AI platform that enables any protocol, application, or smart contract to integrate artificial intelligence models into the blockchain. At the time of writing, the project is running a campaign where users can complete quests to earn points and Discord roles. The team has raised $25 million from Balaji Srinivasan, Polychain, Hack, […] Сообщение Ritual — active in the project with an eye on the drop появились сначала на INCRYPTED.Ritual is a decentralized AI platform that enables any protocol, application, or smart contract to integrate artificial intelligence models into the blockchain. At the time of writing, the project is running a campaign where users can complete quests to earn points and Discord roles. The team has raised $25 million from Balaji Srinivasan, Polychain, Hack, […] Сообщение Ritual — active in the project with an eye on the drop появились сначала на INCRYPTED.

Ritual — active in the project with an eye on the drop

Par : Incrypted
2025/09/27 17:22
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1234+9.59%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004439-4.98%
In this article:

1. Guide to completing the activities

2. Conclusion

Ritual is a decentralized AI platform that enables any protocol, application, or smart contract to integrate artificial intelligence models into the blockchain.

At the time of writing, the project is running a campaign where users can complete quests to earn points and Discord roles.

The team has raised $25 million from Balaji Srinivasan, Polychain, Hack, and other investors.

In this guide, we’ll go over the key activities to complete in the project with an eye on a potential future airdrop.

  1. Join the project’s Discord, complete the verification, and click Begin in the ┇❖❖┇ channel:
Join the Discord. Data: Discord
  1. Then go to the platform, connect your Discord and X (Twitter) accounts, and complete the social tasks in the Quests section:
Complete quests. Data: Ritual

The tasks are simple, require no investment, and are mainly related to activity in Discord. Projects often reward such actions generously. Follow the project’s social media channels to stay updated and not miss important announcements.

Highlights:

  • be active in Discord;
  • complete quests.

If you have any questions while completing activities, you can ask them in our Telegram chat.

Useful links: Website | X | Discord

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Indian investigators link businessman to 285 Bitcoins in scam proceeds

Indian investigators link businessman to 285 Bitcoins in scam proceeds

The Indian Enforcement Directorate has filed a charge sheet against businessman Raj Kundra over his possession of Bitcoin linked to a crime.
Chainlink
LINK$20.94+4.23%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000019--%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 17:00
Partager
Crypto security experts warn of risks in pending market structure bill

Crypto security experts warn of risks in pending market structure bill

The experts want Congress to ensure that crypto legislation includes measures to protect against money laundering, sanctions evasion, and more.
Moonveil
MORE$0.07495+1.72%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 18:00
Partager
SHIB Price Prediction for September 27

SHIB Price Prediction for September 27

Can decline of SHIB continue to $0.00001150 zone?
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001177+1.81%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/27 17:51
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Indian investigators link businessman to 285 Bitcoins in scam proceeds

Crypto security experts warn of risks in pending market structure bill

SHIB Price Prediction for September 27

Crypto security experts flag major risks in crypto market structure legislation

Anchor’s 20% Savings Rate Isn’t All That Meets the Eye