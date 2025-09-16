RLUSD Becomes a Tool for Social Impact in Ripple’s Latest Initiative

Ripple is experimenting with a new kind of giving: using its own stablecoin to fund social programs.

The company has committed $25 million in Ripple USD (RLUSD) to initiatives that expand access to small business financing and provide career support for U.S. veterans.

Stablecoins as Social Infrastructure

By distributing aid directly in RLUSD, Ripple is sidestepping traditional bank transfers and testing how stablecoins perform in nonprofit environments. The firm argues that digital tokens can cut settlement delays, reduce costs, and offer full transparency on where money flows — turning stablecoins into a practical tool rather than just a trading asset.

Small Business Lending Gets a Boost

One of the beneficiaries, Accion Opportunity Fund, will use the contribution to strengthen its lending capacity. Ripple estimates the support could unlock around $125 million in loans for entrepreneurs who struggle to secure credit from mainstream banks. The plan also includes an accelerator program designed to provide seed funding and mentorship for new founders.

Creating Pathways for Veterans

Hire Heroes USA will direct its share of RLUSD toward veteran job training and career placement. Ripple expects the initiative to help create more than 14,000 career paths for service members leaving the military each year, with a focus on fintech and digital economy roles. If fully scaled, the program could generate close to $900 million annually in economic activity.

Part of a Bigger Pattern

This is not Ripple’s first large donation of 2025. Earlier in the year, the firm provided another $25 million — also in RLUSD — to education nonprofits, backing tens of thousands of classroom projects. With this latest move, Ripple is positioning its stablecoin not just as a financial product but as a bridge between blockchain and community development.

PANews reported on September 16th that Sky tweeted that over 75% of the MKR supply has completed the upgrade to SKY. Regarding the penalties for delayed upgrades to SKY, a governance vote will be held on September 18th. If passed, the penalties will take effect on September 22nd.
PANews reported on September 16 that according to Whale Alert, at 23:06 Beijing time, Tether Treasury minted 1 billion new USDT on the Ethereum blockchain, worth approximately US$1.0006 billion.
PANews reported on September 16th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $189 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $48.71 million in long positions and $140 million in short positions. The total liquidated amount for BTC was $13.4356 million, and the total liquidated amount for ETH was $59.6831 million.
