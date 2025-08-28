RLUSD Launches on Aave Horizon, Expanding Institutional DeFi Access

Par : Blockonomi
2025/08/28 06:55
RealLink
REAL$0.05782-0.31%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001652-1.13%
AaveToken
AAVE$322.32-2.38%

TLDR

  • Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin has been integrated into Aave’s Horizon Real World Asset market.
  • The integration allows RLUSD to be used as collateral in decentralized lending, enhancing liquidity.
  • The new platform enables institutions to access DeFi markets without violating onchain regulations.
  • Aave’s Horizon market is designed to allow investors to earn yields from institutional borrowers.
  • Ripple emphasized the importance of RLUSD in driving liquidity across digital markets.

Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin has made a significant move by being integrated into Aave’s Horizon Real World Asset (RWA) market. This collaboration aims to bridge traditional finance and decentralized finance (DeFi). Through this launch, RLUSD will be used as collateral in decentralized lending, giving institutions a smoother path to engage with DeFi markets.

RLUSD Joins Aave’s Horizon RWA Market

Aave announced the launch of its Horizon Real World Asset market, which is now live on Ethereum. The platform allows investors to earn yields from institutional borrowers through tokenized physical assets. Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin plays a crucial role in this development as it is a core component of the new market. By integrating RLUSD, Aave enhances its ability to provide liquidity to the DeFi ecosystem.

Ripple emphasized that RLUSD is central to the success of this initiative. The stablecoin will be used to deposit funds into specific pools of RWAs available to institutional borrowers. According to Ripple, the introduction of RLUSD into this market helps to drive liquidity across digital markets, making transactions more efficient.

Aave Connects DeFi and Finance

The addition of RLUSD into Aave’s platform is a major milestone for Ripple and the DeFi space. With RLUSD now available for use on the Horizon RWA market, institutional players can access DeFi markets without violating onchain regulations. This is particularly important as regulatory bodies, such as the OCC, begin allowing stablecoin partnerships with banks.

Aave’s design also allows for the permissionless supply of stablecoins, facilitating the connection between DeFi markets and traditional financial products. Institutions can now borrow and lend tokenized real-world assets, while retail investors gain indirect exposure via liquidity pools. This development marks a crucial step in the broader adoption of tokenized RWAs in DeFi markets.

Ripple Positions RLUSD for DeFi Dominance

Ripple’s RLUSD continues to grow in popularity, with the stablecoin recently expanding into Japan. In a week, $24 million of RLUSD was minted, signaling strong demand for the token. As the tokenized RWA market continues to expand, Ripple aims to ensure that RLUSD becomes a central link between decentralized finance and traditional finance.

With tokenized RWAs expected to reach trillion-dollar valuations, Ripple’s move to integrate RLUSD into Aave’s Horizon RWA market positions the stablecoin as a key player in this rapidly growing sector. As both companies work to shape the future of DeFi, this partnership marks a significant step in bringing institutional-grade products into the open finance ecosystem.

The post RLUSD Launches on Aave Horizon, Expanding Institutional DeFi Access appeared first on Blockonomi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

USDC Treasury destroys 60 million USDC

USDC Treasury destroys 60 million USDC

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, USDC Treasury has just destroyed 60,000,000 USDC (approximately US$59,988,000).
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999+0.01%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0663+9.40%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 09:46
Partager
YZY token aftermath sees 105 traders lose $100k-$1M each in $75M wipeout

YZY token aftermath sees 105 traders lose $100k-$1M each in $75M wipeout

The post YZY token aftermath sees 105 traders lose $100k-$1M each in $75M wipeout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kanye West’s YZY token launch has left 105 traders with significant losses between $100,000 and $1 million each, totaling $26 million in combined losses at an average of $250,000 per wallet. According to data shared by Bubblemaps analysis published on Aug. 27, 70,201 traders interacted with the token, resulting in 51,862 tanking losses. West’s controversial token launch on Solana reached a market capitalization over $3 billion before collapsing by over 90% within hours. Data reveals stark inequality in outcomes, with only 11 wallets (0.015%) generating profits exceeding $1 million each. These successful traders captured $18.9 million in combined gains. The loss distribution shows that traders with larger positions bore the heaviest burden. Wallets losing between $10,000 and $100,000 totaled roughly $25.4 million, with 917 addresses sharing an average loss of $27,700. An additional 4,244 traders lost between $1,000 and $10,000, with an average loss of $3,000, resulting in over $13 million. At the extreme end, three traders each lost more than $1 million, resulting in a combined loss of $5.07 million. Only 1% of wallets earned substantial profits Of the 70,201 traders, only 18,333 achieved profitability, representing 26% of total participants. Yet, nearly 86% of them generated profits of up to $1,000, totaling around $1.65 million, with an average profit of $105 for each trader in this cohort. Less than 1% (642 wallets) of the traders generated profits exceeding $10,000 each, capturing a combined gain of $58.8 million, which represents nearly 88% of the total profits. Additionally, 88 traders earned between $100,000 and $1 million each, totaling $24.9 million. Contributing to traders’ losses were structural disadvantages, including 94% insider-controlled initial supply and prohibitive fee structures. The YZY pool operated with a 1% base fee that quickly adjusted to 2.68%; combined with slippage costs, this resulted in an estimated 10% round-trip…
Moonveil
MORE$0.1006-0.85%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01324+0.15%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018257-2.79%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 07:08
Partager
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.4)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.4)

Pump.fun or TGE in two weeks
FUNToken
FUN$0.009478+0.16%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002983+4.33%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.127-0.31%
Partager
PANews2025/06/04 09:56
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

USDC Treasury destroys 60 million USDC

YZY token aftermath sees 105 traders lose $100k-$1M each in $75M wipeout

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.4)

How did Flipr become a dark horse in the social prediction market after a 100-fold increase in two months?

Telegram founder's will: $17.1 billion in assets will be divided among 6 children and 100 children born from sperm donation