The amount of RMC contracts purchased using XRP in the third quarter of this year has reached $60 million.The amount of RMC contracts purchased using XRP in the third quarter of this year has reached $60 million.

RMC MINING Secures $60M Ripple， Deal to Boost Bitcoin Mining Capacity

Par : The Cryptonomist
2025/09/27 22:08
Boost
BOOST$0.10034+1.59%
XRP
XRP$2.7837-0.75%

SPONSORED POST*

Northern Ireland – September 26, 2025 The amount of RMC contracts purchased using XRP in the third quarter of this year has reached $60 million. Many investors dream of finding an asset that can truly improve their financial well-being. History shows that the largest wealth-building investments in crypto typically have a clear path to long-term and widespread adoption, often driven by the asset’s core growth engine. This is why a handful of digital assets have minted multimillionaires, while most others, regardless of hype or backing, are unlikely to deliver substantial results.

In this regard, two distinct crypto are currently garnering attention. Ripple (CRYPTO: XRP), the core token of the Ripple payment network, continues to expand its use cases within financial institutions. Meanwhile, RMC MINING has launched a stablecoin with rewards and is looking to expand options for long-term investors.

How does RMC MINING work?

As a pioneer in renewable energy mining, RMC MINING has gained widespread attention in the AI-powered digital currency space in recent years. Dogecoin and Bitcoin mining is a key area of ​​this sector. It requires the deployment of dedicated mining equipment with powerful computing power to tackle the challenges of cryptocurrency mining, ultimately generating returns for miners. Cloud mining allows users to participate in cryptocurrency mining by renting the computing power of remote servers, avoiding the high equipment and electricity costs required for traditional mining.

Why choose RMC MINING?

RMC MINING uses clean energy to generate electricity, leveraging free, renewable energy provided by nature (wind, hydro, solar, etc.) to provide miners with a stable power supply.

RMC MINING employs the latest ASIC miners and GPU equipment and has extensive experience in cloud mining operations and competitive mining technology.

The majority of RMC MINING’s funds are securely stored in offline cold wallets. Robust security measures, such as McAfee® SECURE and Cloudflare® SECURE, are in place.

RMC MINING team is comprised of blockchain industry professionals and IT engineers, ensuring we have the necessary knowledge and skills to meet your needs.

RMC MINING requires no hardware; we provide the computing power, and the platform manages the mining process. Simply purchase a contract, relax, and enjoy the rewards!

RMC MINING’s professional customer service team is available 24/7 to answer any questions.

Platform Advantages:

⦁ Sign up and receive an instant $18 bonus.

⦁ High profitability and daily payouts.

⦁ No additional service or management fees.

⦁ The platform uses over 8 cryptocurrencies for settlement, including XRP, DOGE, SOL, BTC, ETH, USDC, USDT and BCH.

⦁ The company’s affiliate program allows you to refer friends and earn up to $8 million in referral bonuses.

⦁ McAfee® security. Cloudflare® security. 100% uptime guarantee and excellent 24/7 live technical support.

How to Start Your Road to Prosperity with RMC MINING

Registration: Create an account on the RMC MINING platform. Choose a contract: Select a mining contract that meets your goals.

Start mining now: Put RMC MINING powerful hardware to work for you.

Daily payouts: Enjoy the convenience of daily payouts, providing a stable income stream.

Overview:

RMC MINING renewable energy mining offers users a convenient, efficient, low-cost, and high-return mining method, allowing young people and novices to participate in simple crypto mining and reap the benefits of blockchain technology. RMC MINING’s CEO promises a generous return on every investment! Official website: https://rmcmining.com/

*This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

The post A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix Everyone has wondered what may be the next step for KPop Demon Hunters as an IP, given its record-breaking success on Netflix. Now, the answer may be something exactly no one predicted. According to a new filing with the MPA, something called Debut: A KPop Demon Hunters Story has been rated PG by the ratings body. It’s listed alongside some other films, and this is obviously something that has not been publicly announced. A short film could be well, very short, a few minutes, and likely no more than ten. Even that might be pushing it. Using say, Pixar shorts as a reference, most are between 4 and 8 minutes. The original movie is an hour and 36 minutes. The “Debut” in the title indicates some sort of flashback, perhaps to when HUNTR/X first arrived on the scene before they blew up. Previously, director Maggie Kang has commented about how there were more backstory components that were supposed to be in the film that were cut, but hinted those could be explored in a sequel. But perhaps some may be put into a short here. I very much doubt those scenes were fully produced and simply cut, but perhaps they were finished up for this short film here. When would Debut: KPop Demon Hunters theoretically arrive? I’m not sure the other films on the list are much help. Dead of Winter is out in less than two weeks. Mother Mary does not have a release date. Ne Zha 2 came out earlier this year. I’ve only seen news stories saying The Perfect Gamble was supposed to come out in Q1 2025, but I’ve seen no evidence that it actually has. KPop Demon Hunters Netflix It could be sooner rather than later as Netflix looks to capitalize…
MemeCore
M$2.26304-5.32%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013565-0.97%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07587+1.59%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:23
Partager
Bull Power Unstoppable: MoonBull’s $15K Presale Giveaway Kicks Off As Shiba Inu And SPX6900 Run Hot

Bull Power Unstoppable: MoonBull’s $15K Presale Giveaway Kicks Off As Shiba Inu And SPX6900 Run Hot

Discover why MoonBull is the new meme coin with its live whitelist, while Shiba Inu and SPX6900 continue to drive strong market activity.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000508+2.62%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0008521-0.60%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01579-3.18%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/19 00:15
Partager
Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If…

Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If…

The post Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum (ETH) price traded near $4,021 at press time, down 10% over the past week. Analysts said momentum signals showed oversold conditions, raising questions about whether the token could rebound or decline further. Ethereum (ETH) Price Tested Major Support Levels The ETH price fell back to around $4,021 after recent highs. The level coincided with the 200-day moving average, a widely followed trend measure. Analysts said this line often marked the difference between extended rallies and deeper losses. Technical readings showed clear stress. The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, was near 33 at the time of writing. Values under 30 usually signaled oversold conditions, meaning sellers dominated. The Williams %R, another momentum indicator, was near minus 80 at press time. That level often showed capitulation pressure. Both signals aligned with ETH trading near the support zone. Analysts said similar conditions in the past often preceded strong rebounds. Whether the pattern repeated remained uncertain. The ETH price also sat in a broader market context. Tighter liquidity conditions and ongoing regulatory disputes in the United States weighed on sentiment. Despite this, ETH continued to function as the base layer for decentralized finance, NFT marketplaces, and smart contracts. This backdrop helped explain why some investors still treated the $4,000 area as a fair entry level. Broader Market Reality Ethereum’s role as infrastructure gave it lasting relevance in the digital asset market. At press time, the ETH price held above $4,000 despite pressure. Analysts said institutional players often treated pullbacks to such levels as accumulation opportunities. Retail investors, by contrast, had turned cautious. The split in sentiment highlighted the dual nature of the market. Retail participants focused on short-term swings, while professional desks often viewed declines as value windows. The ETH price near $4,000 thus acted as both a technical and psychological…
Ethereum
ETH$3,996.62-1.07%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011226-27.83%
NEAR
NEAR$2.706-2.73%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 00:13
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A Netflix ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Short Film Has Been Rated For Release

Bull Power Unstoppable: MoonBull’s $15K Presale Giveaway Kicks Off As Shiba Inu And SPX6900 Run Hot

Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If…

Bitcoin Steady as Fed Delivers First Rate Cut in 9 Months

XRP Gains Shariah Compliance Approval in Bahrain