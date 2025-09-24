$RNBW Token by Rainbow Is Set to Revamp the Crypto Wallets Throughout This Quarter

Rainbow declares the release of the RNBW token in Q4 2025 and updates its wallet with real-time prices, instant balances, and perp trading that is not so hassling.
Ethereum-based non-custodial wallet Rainbow is planning to launch its native token, RNBW, in Q4 2025. This announcement shows one of the most crucial stages in the history of Rainbow, and it also rewards those users who have been earning points on the application.
The news was posted on its official X account with the focus that it would be a new beginning with a quicker, sharper, and more trustworthy user experience that people have never experienced before.
The future $RNBW token will be the focus of a wide addition to the Rainbow wallet application.
It also has real-time pricing, which enables users to see the latest prices of all the tokens they possess immediately.
Moreover, balances update instantly after transactions are confirmed, eliminating delays that traders usually experience.
To the technical traders, the app has introduced the combination of candlestick charts into a new integration, hence they do not have to switch to other apps to track market trends.
Additionally, the wallet web3 browser has been updated to include a smooth interaction with all Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) decentralized applications with ease of use with dapps.
The perpetual futures (perps) trading is also another highly anticipated feature, introduced by the Rainbow team.
This is likened to the smoothest perp’s experience with any crypto app, and it is powered by Hyperliquid.
The add is aimed at advanced users who trade derivatives, but want to execute it easily and without errors within their wallet.
In addition to trading, Rainbow will introduce the King of the Hill, which is a daily token game that will increase user engagement directly in the app.
The replacement of the current points program of Rainbow with a full token will be denoted by the RNBW token, which will enable users to earn incentives and pursue governance opportunities.
Future roadmap expansions noted by the company involve the support of new blockchain networks and decentralized finance (DeFi) position management.
This release puts Rainbow in competition with other wallet tokens, such as MASK, which is an upcoming release by MetaMask, a sign of an emerging trend towards wallet ecosystems run on tokens.
Rainbow positions this token and upgrade implementation as Phase 3 of its vision, and months are devoted to enhancing infrastructure to make the platform high-speed and reliable.
Although the $RNBW token is not yet available, it is expected to become a massive driving force of user engagement and innovation upon its release in the second half of the year.
