The post Roadmap Unveils RWA, DeFi Liquidity, Governance, Expansion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 24 September 2025 | 09:30 The Cardano Foundation has laid out its next phase of development, outlining plans to transform the network’s ecosystem with new liquidity programs, governance reforms, and real-world asset initiatives. At the center of the roadmap is a push to accelerate adoption in the stablecoin and decentralized finance sectors. The foundation is preparing to inject significant liquidity — described as an eight-figure ADA budget — into stablecoin projects, helping deepen markets and strengthen DeFi activity on Cardano. The initiative, dubbed the “Stablecoin DeFi Liquidity Budget,” is designed to expand trading opportunities, improve stability, and attract more participants into the network’s financial ecosystem. Expanding Governance and Real-World Assets Beyond DeFi, the foundation is also reinforcing its on-chain governance model. More than 220 million ADA will be allocated to a new group of Delegated Representatives (DReps), tasked with strengthening community participation and decision-making. A separate focus is the launch of a real-world asset (RWA) project valued at over $10 million, marking Cardano’s most ambitious step yet into tokenizing tangible assets. In parallel, the roadmap sets aside 2 million ADA by 2026 for the Venture Hub, an initiative to back entrepreneurs and investors building within the ecosystem. Driving Visibility and Adoption The Cardano Foundation is also investing in broader adoption efforts. Budgets for promotion and outreach are being expanded, with a projected 12% increase in demand-generation spending by 2026. The resources will go toward content creation, media partnerships, industry events, and advertising campaigns aimed at strengthening Cardano’s global profile. The roadmap reflects Cardano’s dual strategy of technical expansion and market positioning, signaling that the project intends to compete not just on infrastructure but also on visibility and usability in the years ahead. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment,… The post Roadmap Unveils RWA, DeFi Liquidity, Governance, Expansion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 24 September 2025 | 09:30 The Cardano Foundation has laid out its next phase of development, outlining plans to transform the network’s ecosystem with new liquidity programs, governance reforms, and real-world asset initiatives. At the center of the roadmap is a push to accelerate adoption in the stablecoin and decentralized finance sectors. The foundation is preparing to inject significant liquidity — described as an eight-figure ADA budget — into stablecoin projects, helping deepen markets and strengthen DeFi activity on Cardano. The initiative, dubbed the “Stablecoin DeFi Liquidity Budget,” is designed to expand trading opportunities, improve stability, and attract more participants into the network’s financial ecosystem. Expanding Governance and Real-World Assets Beyond DeFi, the foundation is also reinforcing its on-chain governance model. More than 220 million ADA will be allocated to a new group of Delegated Representatives (DReps), tasked with strengthening community participation and decision-making. A separate focus is the launch of a real-world asset (RWA) project valued at over $10 million, marking Cardano’s most ambitious step yet into tokenizing tangible assets. In parallel, the roadmap sets aside 2 million ADA by 2026 for the Venture Hub, an initiative to back entrepreneurs and investors building within the ecosystem. Driving Visibility and Adoption The Cardano Foundation is also investing in broader adoption efforts. Budgets for promotion and outreach are being expanded, with a projected 12% increase in demand-generation spending by 2026. The resources will go toward content creation, media partnerships, industry events, and advertising campaigns aimed at strengthening Cardano’s global profile. The roadmap reflects Cardano’s dual strategy of technical expansion and market positioning, signaling that the project intends to compete not just on infrastructure but also on visibility and usability in the years ahead. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment,…

Roadmap Unveils RWA, DeFi Liquidity, Governance, Expansion

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 14:30
RealLink
REAL$0,06204+2,78%
Moonveil
MORE$0,08529+1,03%
DeFi
DEFI$0,001756+3,78%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,016674-3,21%
EPNS
PUSH$0,03024-5,99%
Allo
RWA$0,007337-4,02%
Altcoins
  • 24 September 2025
  • |
  • 09:30

The Cardano Foundation has laid out its next phase of development, outlining plans to transform the network’s ecosystem with new liquidity programs, governance reforms, and real-world asset initiatives.

At the center of the roadmap is a push to accelerate adoption in the stablecoin and decentralized finance sectors. The foundation is preparing to inject significant liquidity — described as an eight-figure ADA budget — into stablecoin projects, helping deepen markets and strengthen DeFi activity on Cardano.

The initiative, dubbed the “Stablecoin DeFi Liquidity Budget,” is designed to expand trading opportunities, improve stability, and attract more participants into the network’s financial ecosystem.

Expanding Governance and Real-World Assets

Beyond DeFi, the foundation is also reinforcing its on-chain governance model. More than 220 million ADA will be allocated to a new group of Delegated Representatives (DReps), tasked with strengthening community participation and decision-making.

A separate focus is the launch of a real-world asset (RWA) project valued at over $10 million, marking Cardano’s most ambitious step yet into tokenizing tangible assets. In parallel, the roadmap sets aside 2 million ADA by 2026 for the Venture Hub, an initiative to back entrepreneurs and investors building within the ecosystem.

Driving Visibility and Adoption

The Cardano Foundation is also investing in broader adoption efforts. Budgets for promotion and outreach are being expanded, with a projected 12% increase in demand-generation spending by 2026. The resources will go toward content creation, media partnerships, industry events, and advertising campaigns aimed at strengthening Cardano’s global profile.

The roadmap reflects Cardano’s dual strategy of technical expansion and market positioning, signaling that the project intends to compete not just on infrastructure but also on visibility and usability in the years ahead.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/cardano-news-roadmap-unveils-rwa-defi-liquidity-governance-expansion/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

SUI Holds $3.67 While Digitap Emerges As Best Crypto To Buy Now For Real-World Spending

SUI Holds $3.67 While Digitap Emerges As Best Crypto To Buy Now For Real-World Spending

Crypto often moves with trending tokens, and right now SUI is one of them. The token has hit $3.67, keeping traders focused on its next move. At the same time, another project is rising during its presale. Digitap ($TAP) is positioning itself as a token designed for real-world spending, not just trading charts. This makes […] The post SUI Holds $3.67 While Digitap Emerges As Best Crypto To Buy Now For Real-World Spending appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
RealLink
REAL$0,06206+2,78%
SUI
SUI$3,3737-0,30%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0,371-0,53%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 15:00
Partager
$RNBW Token by Rainbow Is Set to Revamp the Crypto Wallets Throughout This Quarter

$RNBW Token by Rainbow Is Set to Revamp the Crypto Wallets Throughout This Quarter

Rainbow declares the release of the RNBW token in Q4 2025 and updates its wallet with real-time prices, instant balances, and perp trading that is not so hassling. Ethereum-based non-custodial wallet Rainbow is planning to launch its native token, RNBW, in Q4 2025.  This announcement shows one of the most crucial stages in the history […] The post $RNBW Token by Rainbow Is Set to Revamp the Crypto Wallets Throughout This Quarter appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
RealLink
REAL$0,06206+2,78%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01213+0,24%
SecondLive
LIVE$0,01415-23,38%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 15:30
Partager
An early HYPE whale sold over 200,000 HYPE tokens in 2 hours, worth approximately $8.93 million.

An early HYPE whale sold over 200,000 HYPE tokens in 2 hours, worth approximately $8.93 million.

PANews reported on September 24 that according to the on-chain analysis platform Lookonchain, an early whale who held more than 2 million HYPE (cost about 17.4 million US dollars and is now worth about 89 million US dollars) sold 201,900 HYPE (worth about 8.93 million US dollars) in the past 2 hours and transferred the funds from Hyperliquid to Aster. The whale currently still holds 1.8 million HYPE (worth about 80 million US dollars).
1
1$0,012156-27,75%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43,78-10,25%
Moonveil
MORE$0,0853+0,37%
Partager
PANews2025/09/24 15:41
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

SUI Holds $3.67 While Digitap Emerges As Best Crypto To Buy Now For Real-World Spending

$RNBW Token by Rainbow Is Set to Revamp the Crypto Wallets Throughout This Quarter

An early HYPE whale sold over 200,000 HYPE tokens in 2 hours, worth approximately $8.93 million.

9 Meme Coins on Every Whale’s Radar, With One New Coin Launch in 2025 Poised to Spark the Next Bull Run

CaliberCos (CWD) Stock: Surges on $15.9M Preferred Equity Deal & ATM Activation