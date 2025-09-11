Robert Griffin III On What Impresses Him Most About Minnesota Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy: ‘Leadership’

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 20:56
MemeCore
M$1.95837-0.36%
Threshold
T$0.01623-2.11%
SIX
SIX$0.02149-0.32%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.3047-2.77%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04561-7.52%

Robert Griffin III says “leadership” is what impresses him the most about Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Robert Griffin III is really impressed by J.J. McCarthy’s leadership.

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback garnered headlines by bouncing back from a rough first half and a few miscues to lead the Vikings to a 27-24 victory over the Chicago Bears. Minnesota trailed by 10 points midway through the fourth quarter.

McCarthy displayed poise and moxie despite throwing an interception that was returned for a touchdown earlier in the game.

“I don’t know if there’s a great comparison for J.J. McCarthy at quarterback,” says Griffin when asked if there’s a player comparison he has for McCarthy. “The way that he turned it around in the fourth quarter, you heard a lot of people talking about the moxie that he had. But really, it’s just leadership. He throws a pick-six, comes back, tells everybody, ‘Don’t worry, I got you. That’s on me. I’m going to make it happen.’ And then goes and makes it happen. I think that’s his confidence.”

The 22-year-old was making his first career start after missing the entire 2024 season due to injury. His stat line wasn’t pretty — 13-of-20 for 143 yards, two touchdowns and one interception — but his play late in the game is what captured everyone’s attention. It’s worth noting that McCarthy is a proven winner at all levels, having won a national championship after losing just one game with the Michigan Wolverines. He also won a national championship with IMG Academy in high school.

Robert Griffin III: Kevin O’Connell Is Confident In J.J. McCarthy

“I think that’s Kevin O’Connell’s confidence in him,” says Griffin of McCarthy. “The guy’s a winner, national champion. He’s always done what is asked of him, and I always believed with him coming out, that he could be a better pro quarterback than he was a college quarterback. In the NFL, they’re going to ask you to do a couple more things, and his talents weren’t fully asked of him while he was at Michigan. He showed you that he can run the ball, and he does have that complete trait. He showed you that he can throw with timing and anticipation, and he showed off the arm.”

Griffin III — who is a former Heisman Trophy winner and Offensive Rookie of the Year — says we need to wait a full year before we start making player comparisons for the first-year quarterback.

“I’m excited for JJ McCarthy,” says Griffin. “I don’t think I have a comp for him right now. He needs to play, I think he needs to play a full season before we can start making comparisons.”

The Vikings are already coming off of one of the seasons by an NFL team. They went 14-3 last season with Sam Darnold at quarterback and have a plethora of offensive options in Justin Jefferson, Aaron Jones, Jordan Mason, T.J. Hockenson and Adam Thielen. That’s not even mentioning Jordan Addison, who is currently serving a three-game suspension.

That loaded arsenal of offensive weapons combined with more experience makes the Vikings a very dangerous team as the season continues to move forward.

“Any quarterback that’s getting a chance to throw to Justin Jefferson and Aaron Jones is very, very happy,” says Griffin of McCarthy. “Then imagine what it’s going to look like when they get Addison back. The Vikings are looking up right now.”

Robert Griffin III Details “Positive Steps” With USAA And How He’s Giving Back To The Community

Griffin — who currently serves as an analyst for Fox Sports — recently partnered up with USAA for their “Positive Steps” campaign. The 35-year-old comes from a military family himself, having been born in Japan when both of his parents (who were U.S. Army sergeants — were stationed.

Robert Griffin III partnering with USAA for their “Positive Steps” campaign in Norfolk, Virginia.

USAA

The former Washington Commanders quarterback has been partnered with USAA for 15 years, dating back to his college days with the Baylor Bears.

“This is something that is a concerted effort by us to continue to give back to the community,” says Griffin of the Positive Steps campaign. “With the USAA Positive Steps campaign being here in downtown Norfolk, unveiling the USAA Positive Steps staircase really is just us trying to take positive steps towards helping people live better lives.

“Whether it be with their health, whether it be with financial literacy, and most importantly, giving back from the community,” Griffin continues to say. “We want the young students that we went to go see over at the Junior Achievement at the Rutherford School to understand when they make it, you have to come back and give back to the communities that propped you up and gave you the opportunities that you ultimately made the most of.”

Robert Griffin III posing with students at Junior Achievement at Rutherford School in Norfolk, Virginia.

USAA

Griffin talked to the students about various topics such as time management and financial management. This is his way of giving back to the community in a “positive” manner.

He details how coming from a family with a military background is what shaped him into the man that he is today.

“Me being a military brat is what we call the kids of military members in our community,” says Griffin. My parents both serving in the army. My dad doing 21 years, my mom doing 13 (years). Military families get forgotten, and to me, it’s one of the saddest things in America, because our military members are literally sacrificing their lives and putting other people’s families before their own because they don’t get to go to all the birthdays, and they don’t get to go to all the games, and they don’t get to spend all the time with their spouses.

“A lot of them are in conflict zones or spread out across the world and across the United States, preparing to defend us and defending our freedoms,” Griffin continues to say of the sacrifices our service members make. “Any chance I get to give back to the military community, I make sure I do it, and USAA has provided the platform jointly with my own to really make a big impact. That’s important to me, it’s important to my family, and I know it’s important to military families to know that they’re not forgotten and the sacrifices that they are making are not done in vain.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/djsiddiqi/2025/09/11/robert-griffin-iii-on-what-impresses-him-most-about-minnesota-vikings-qb-jj-mccarthy-leadership/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

JD.com’s stablecoin ambition is not just for cross-border payments

JD.com’s stablecoin ambition is not just for cross-border payments

As global regulatory attitudes become increasingly clear, the capital market is experiencing a new wave of stablecoin concepts. According to Wind data, the relevant index rose sharply for several consecutive
CROSS
CROSS$0.23803+4.63%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.198+0.33%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015984-4.64%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 20:00
Partager
SOL Rises as Nasdaq-listed Forward Completes $1.65B Raise For Solana Treasury

SOL Rises as Nasdaq-listed Forward Completes $1.65B Raise For Solana Treasury

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Solana
SOL$226.04+0.89%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015984-4.64%
Forward
FORWARD$0.00025-0.11%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/11 21:18
Partager
REX-Osprey Crypto ETFs to Launch Friday as SEC Ends Review

REX-Osprey Crypto ETFs to Launch Friday as SEC Ends Review

Highlights: REX and Osprey gain SEC clearance for five crypto ETFs, trading expected Friday. Dogecoin ETF may debut Thursday, while XRP fund predicted to attract huge inflows. SEC delays other crypto ETF applications, showing caution toward newer experimental products. Asset managers REX and Osprey have received clearance from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after completing their 75-day review period for their latest cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Eric Balchunas noted that these funds are expected to start trading by Friday. The ETFs will track Bonk, Trump, Bitcoin, XRP, and Dogecoin, and will be offered under the joint REX-Osprey brand. Meme coin ETF era about to kick off it looks like with $DOJE slated for a Thursday launch, albeit under the 40 Act a la $SSK. There's a big group of '33 Act-ers waiting for SEC approval still. Pretty sure this is first-ever US ETF to hold something that has no utility on purpose pic.twitter.com/BIcpu1zR4o — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 9, 2025 Balchunas wrote on X that the Dogecoin fund might start trading as soon as Thursday. He also said the other funds will probably launch before the end of the week. The funds are being set up under the Investment Company Act of 1940, which makes it easier to approve products that hold things like futures contracts. This is different from the Securities Act of 1933, which was used last year for Bitcoin ETFs backed by actual Bitcoin. REX-Osprey Crypto ETFs Get Simplified Approval Under the ’40 Act Balchunas said that under the ’40 Act, the process is easier. If the SEC doesn’t object, the funds launch automatically after 75 days. The launch of Rex-Osprey’s ETFs is another step in bringing digital assets into regulated financial markets. Although these funds don’t hold crypto directly, they give both big institutions and everyday investors an easier way to get involved.  Among the new funds, the XRP ETF is attracting the most attention. Market analyst Dom Kwok predicted it could draw the biggest inflows ever seen in crypto. With more ETF application deadlines coming up in October, experts think billions of dollars could flow into the market if demand is strong. The Dogecoin ETF marks another milestone. It will be the first regulated U.S. product to give investors direct access to Dogecoin. Because of DOGE’s popularity and strong presence in crypto culture, both regular traders and big institutions are expected to take an interest. Other ETF Applications Face Delays While Rex-Osprey’s ETFs are going ahead, other applications are still on hold. The SEC has extended its review of Franklin’s Solana and XRP ETFs to November 14, and pushed back Bitwise’s Dogecoin ETF decision to November 12. BlackRock’s request to include staking in its Ethereum ETF is set for a ruling on October 30. These delays highlight the SEC’s cautious stance on newer or more experimental crypto products, even as it lets others move forward. The SEC is closely reviewing products tied to new or risky digital assets. This careful approach is causing delays. SEC delays decisions on multiple crypto ETFs The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has once again extended deadlines for several ETF filings, including:– BlackRock iShares Ethereum Trust (staking amendment): pushed to Oct 30– Franklin Ethereum Staking ETF:… pic.twitter.com/AeYpacyP7o — Degen Station (@Deg3nstation) September 11, 2025 The SEC said it needs more time to review products with staking parts. In May, it clarified that proof-of-stake blockchains are not securities, but liquid staking may need safeguards. This is slowing Ethereum and Solana filings, while simpler ’40 Act products move ahead. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Threshold
T$0.01623-2.11%
Union
U$0.00929-1.27%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.09247-1.24%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/11 21:27
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

JD.com’s stablecoin ambition is not just for cross-border payments

SOL Rises as Nasdaq-listed Forward Completes $1.65B Raise For Solana Treasury

REX-Osprey Crypto ETFs to Launch Friday as SEC Ends Review

Sol Strategies Files for Nasdaq Listing as SOL Holdings Exceed 420,000

‘DeFi prime broker’ Project 0 launches on Solana with unified margins