Robert Kiyosaki Calls Central Banks “Criminal” for Inflation Growth

TLDR

Robert Kiyosaki criticizes traditional education for teaching children to work for inflationary currencies.

Kiyosaki labels central banks as “criminal organizations” and blames them for creating wealth inequality.

Robert Kiyosaki believes Bitcoin will reach $1 million in the next decade and serves as a hedge against inflation.

Kiyosaki started buying Bitcoin at $6,000 and currently holds 60 BTC, worth around $7 million.

Kiyosaki encourages investors to move away from paper assets and invest in tangible assets like Bitcoin, gold, and silver.

Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad, Poor Dad, has sharply criticized the traditional financial system. He believes that children are being taught to work for “fake money” and that the education system supports this. Kiyosaki argued that the focus should be on real wealth-building assets like Bitcoin. According to him, most people stay poor because they are taught to rely on inflationary currencies.

Robert Kiyosaki’s Take on Central Banks and Inflation

Robert Kiyosaki called central banks “criminal organizations” during a recent podcast. He believes these institutions are responsible for creating inflation, which harms the middle and lower classes. “Every time you print money, you print this fake stuff here. Guys like me get richer, but the poor middle class get poorer,” he said. Kiyosaki also compared central banks to Marxists, suggesting their actions increase the wealth gap.

Inflation impacts people’s purchasing power significantly. For instance, $1,000 from August 2000 is now worth nearly 47% less, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. Kiyosaki pointed out that while inflation continues, Bitcoin offers an alternative. He noted Bitcoin’s impressive 900% increase in value over the past five years.

Kiyosaki’s Bitcoin Investment Journey

Robert Kiyosaki has been an advocate of Bitcoin for several years. He admitted that it took time for him to understand Bitcoin fully. He began buying the cryptocurrency when it was priced around $6,000. “I have about 60 Bitcoin, you know,” Kiyosaki said, reflecting on his current holdings worth millions.

Kiyosaki believes in Bitcoin’s future, predicting it could reach $1 million within the next decade. Despite his optimism for Bitcoin, he advised investors to be cautious with paper assets like ETFs. Kiyosaki has been moving his wealth into tangible assets, such as Bitcoin, gold, and silver, rather than relying on conventional investments.

In addition, Kiyosaki shared his belief that Bitcoin provides an excellent hedge against inflation. He emphasized that more people should recognize its potential to preserve wealth during times of economic uncertainty. By holding assets like Bitcoin, Kiyosaki believes individuals can protect themselves from inflationary forces.

Bitcoin as a Solution to Inflation in Vulnerable Countries

Inflation continues to hurt economies, especially in countries like Venezuela. In such regions, people have increasingly turned to cryptocurrency for financial stability. Tether and Bitcoin, for example, have become widely used to combat hyperinflation.

Robert Kiyosaki has seen similar trends in Argentina, where inflation and currency devaluation have caused financial strain. As a result, many citizens are shifting toward Bitcoin as a store of value. Kiyosaki encourages investors to consider digital assets like Bitcoin to safeguard their wealth.

The post Robert Kiyosaki Calls Central Banks “Criminal” for Inflation Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.