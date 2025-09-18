Robert Kiyosaki Explains Why He Holds 60 Bitcoin

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 23:56
1
1$0.011697+1,069.70%
Union
U$0.013852+3.83%
RealLink
REAL$0.06562+4.84%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,834.97+2.62%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08795+3.21%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003008-5.22%
Bitcoin
  • 18 September 2025
  • |
  • 17:17

Robert Kiyosaki, best known for Rich Dad Poor Dad, has once again taken aim at fiat currencies, describing the U.S. financial system as “rigged” against ordinary people.

Speaking on a podcast this week, he argued that schools mislead students into chasing jobs and saving dollars that lose value year after year, while central banks print money that enriches the elite.

He admitted that it took him years to understand Bitcoin, but said buying at $6,000 changed his outlook. Kiyosaki now holds around 60 BTC — worth nearly $7 million — and uses cash flow from real estate to buy more Bitcoin alongside gold, silver, oil, and Ethereum. He has predicted that BTC could reach $1 million within the next decade, though he warns investors to expect crashes along the way.

Kiyosaki also dismissed ETFs as “paper traps” that offer convenience but little protection during a crisis. Instead, he believes direct ownership of hard assets and digital currencies is essential as inflation eats away at savings.

His point is backed by data: $1,000 held in U.S. dollars since 2000 has lost nearly half its purchasing power, while Bitcoin has risen more than 900% in just five years. Around the world, countries like Venezuela and Argentina show the same story more dramatically, where collapsing local currencies have pushed citizens toward stablecoins and Bitcoin as financial lifelines.

For Kiyosaki, the lesson is simple: fiat weakens the poor, while Bitcoin and scarce assets give individuals a way out of what he calls a broken system.

Source

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/fake-money-vs-real-money-robert-kiyosaki-explains-why-he-holds-60-bitcoin/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

ASTR on the Brink – Fixed Supply Proposal Sparks Major Community Debate

ASTR on the Brink – Fixed Supply Proposal Sparks Major Community Debate

Founder Sota Watanabe has set the stage for a redesign of ASTR’s economics that would eliminate its inflationary structure and […] The post ASTR on the Brink – Fixed Supply Proposal Sparks Major Community Debate appeared first on Coindoo.
Major
MAJOR$0.16433+1.96%
ASTAR
ASTR$0.02464+5.02%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000489-2.00%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/19 00:30
Partager
Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Ripple XRP is a cryptocurrency that primarily focuses on building a decentralised payments network to facilitate low-cost and cross-border transactions. It’s a native digital currency of the Ripple network, which works as a blockchain called the XRP Ledger (XRPL). It utilised a shared, distributed ledger to track account balances and transactions. What Do XRP Charts Reveal? […]
CROSS
CROSS$0.25374+10.44%
XRP
XRP$3.1147+3.05%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/09/18 00:00
Partager
Why Investors In September 2025 Favor Pepeto Over Pepe Coin And Shiba Inu

Why Investors In September 2025 Favor Pepeto Over Pepe Coin And Shiba Inu

That memory stings. But 2025 runs on a new tape; hype alone won’t rerun the script. Investors want utility; throwing […] The post Why Investors In September 2025 Favor Pepeto Over Pepe Coin And Shiba Inu appeared first on Coindoo.
Threshold
T$0.01746+3.62%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$58.76+6.16%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000628+3.63%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/19 00:39
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

ASTR on the Brink – Fixed Supply Proposal Sparks Major Community Debate

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Why Investors In September 2025 Favor Pepeto Over Pepe Coin And Shiba Inu

Best Crypto to Buy Now: Can DeepSnitch AI Do 100x in 2025?

Australia Cleas Path for Stablecoins: Here’s What It Means for Crypto Distribution