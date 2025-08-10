Robert Kiyosaki Eyes Bitcoin Crashing to $90K This Month to Double His BTC Position

Bitcoin’s August slump could push prices toward $90K, according to Robert Kiyosaki, who sees the potential drop as a golden opportunity to expand positions and drive extraordinary long-term gains.

‘Bitcoin August Curse’ Could Send Price to $90K, Says Robert Kiyosaki as He Prepares to Double Position

Robert Kiyosaki, author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, has once again voiced his views on bitcoin, investing, and the state of the economy. His book has been a global phenomenon, translated into dozens of languages and selling millions of copies worldwide, inspiring people to rethink money, wealth, and financial independence.

The renowned author addressed the so-called “Bitcoin August Curse” this week, stating:

Rather than fearing a drop, Kiyosaki welcomed it. He shared: “If the Bitcoin August Curse hits and bitcoin crashed, I stand by to 2x my position today. The problem is not bitcoin. The real problem is our multi-trillion-dollar debt and incompetent PhDs running ‘the SWAMP,’ the Fed, and our Treasury. The Bitcoin August Curse will make most bitcoin investors richer.”

The “Bitcoin August Curse” refers to a historical pattern where BTC’s price has often experienced downward pressure or underperformed during the month of August. It’s an observed trend, not a guarantee, with potential causes including seasonal low trading volume and profit-taking, sometimes becoming a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Turning to traditional investments, Kiyosaki warned followers: “Financial planners lie when they say ‘bonds are safe.’ There is nothing safe in a market crash. The commercial real estate market is crashing. Moody’s downgraded U.S. bonds. Asians buying gold.”

He added:

This week, the acclaimed author also emphasized bitcoin’s wealth-building potential: “Anyone can become a millionaire: I can’t believe how bitcoin makes becoming rich so easy. Bitcoin is pure genius asset design. No mess, no stress. Just set it and forget it.” He continued: “I did not know how brilliantly Satoshi had designed Bitcoin until I did a little study, invested a few dollars… set it… forgot it… and it has grown into several million dollars. Easiest millions I have ever made. Wishing you the same good fortune.”

Finally, praising a recent policy shift, Kiyosaki wrote: “Trump allowing retirement accounts to save bitcoin is big news… Are you saving bitcoin?” For him, bitcoin — alongside gold and silver — remains the key to surviving and thriving in what he believes will be an inevitable economic collapse.

