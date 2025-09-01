Robert Mueller Can’t Testify Before Congress Due To Parkinson’s: Report

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 18:44
Topline

Robert Mueller, the former FBI director and Justice Department special counsel who investigated Russian interference in the 2016 election, has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, the New York Times reported on Sunday, which will prevent him from testifying before the House Oversight Committee as part of its Jeffrey Epstein probe.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller makes a statement about the Russia investigation at the Justice Department in Washington, DC.

Getty Images

Key Facts

Citing a statement from Mueller’s family, the Times reported that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in “the summer of 2021” and he has “retired from the practice of law at the end of that year.”

As a result of the neurological condition, the former FBI director has been facing mobility and speech issues, the report added, citing “people familiar with his condition.”

The GOP-led House Oversight Committee had subpoenaed the former special counsel and wanted to question him about the FBI’s handling of its investigation into the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during Mueller’s time as the agency’s director.

Due to Mueller’s diagnosis, the committee has withdrawn its request for Mueller’s testimony this week.

Crucial Quote

ABC News confirmed the House committee’s decision to withdraw the subpoena. A spokesperson told the outlet: “We’ve learned that Mr. Mueller has health issues that preclude him from being able to testify.”

What Do We Know About The Subpoena Issued To Mueller?

In a letter sent to Mueller last month, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer wrote: “It is imperative that Congress conduct oversight of the federal government’s enforcement of sex trafficking laws generally and specifically its handling of the investigation and prosecution of Mr. Epstein and Ms. [Ghislaine] Maxwell…Because you were FBI Director during the time when Mr. Epstein was under investigation by the FBI, the Committee believes that you possess knowledge and information relevant to its investigation.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/siladityaray/2025/09/01/robert-muellers-has-parkinsons-and-cant-testify-before-congress-report-says/

