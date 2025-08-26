Robinhood and Strategy Excluded from S&P 500 Index

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 20:46
Key Points:
  • Robinhood and Strategy excluded from S&P 500, leading to share declines.
  • Interactive Brokers Group replaces Walgreens Boots Alliance in the index.
  • Bitcoin volatility affects Strategy’s performance, further impacting its stock.

Robinhood Markets and Strategy shares fell in after-hours trading on August 26, after their exclusion from the S&P 500 index in a market rebalance.

The exclusion negatively impacts passive fund demand, crucial for stock stability, and reflects market sentiment on the performance of BTC-linked firms.

Examining Market Impact and Future Strategies

Robinhood, despite a market cap over 90 billion dollars, did not meet index inclusion requirements, leading to a 0.5% after-hours drop to $107.40. Strategy, impacted by Bitcoin’s decreasing value, saw a further decline.

Noted figures like Michael Saylor remained silent on the matter amidst community disappointment. The market has reacted with volatility, reminiscent of past index exclusion scenarios.

Market Data and Analyst Insights

Did you know? Firms excluded from the S&P 500 often face significant changes in investor sentiment and market dynamics.

As of August 26, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) is priced at 110,359.15 dollars, boasting a market cap over 2.19 trillion dollars. Recent declines include a 4.43% drop over the week amidst trading volumes nearing 83.60 billion dollars, as per CoinMarketCap.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 09:35 UTC on August 26, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Analysts from the Coincu research team suggest that firms excluded from the S&P 500 tend to experience initial volatility, with Robinhood and Strategy now facing significantly altered investor dynamics. The path forward may involve recalibrating strategies amidst shifting index criteria.

Source: https://coincu.com/markets/robinhood-strategy-exclusion-sp500/

