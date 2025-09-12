Robinhood has unleashed a verified social trading network with real-time trade metrics, cross-asset execution, and AI-powered tools—redefining how investors connect, analyze, and trade. Robinhood Social Launch Brings Verified Trades, Crypto Access, and Real-Time Metrics Robinhood Markets (Nasdaq: HOOD) announced on Sept. 10 at the HOOD Summit 2025 in Las Vegas a slate of new features […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/robinhood-debuts-social-trading-app-with-live-crypto-stocks-options-integration/