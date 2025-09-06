Robinhood Joins S&P 500 As Crypto Firms Still Sidelined

The latest revision of the S&P 500 does more than just redistribute the cards. While the entry of Robinhood, a symbol of accessible finance, was welcomed, the discretionary exclusion of Strategy, despite meeting all technical criteria, is surprising. Behind this choice, a troubling reality emerges: certain companies exposed to bitcoin still seem persona non grata in major indices. This decision raises questions about the impartiality of the committee and the real place given to the crypto ecosystem.

