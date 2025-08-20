Robinhood launches NFL and college football prediction markets

The logo of Robinhood Markets is seen at a pop-up event on Wall Street after the company’s initial public offering in New York City on July 29, 2021.
Andrew Kelly | Reuters
Robinhood announced Tuesday that the online broker is launching new prediction markets for professional and college-level football.
Customers will now be able to trade on the outcomes of “the most popular” NFL and college football games on the Robinhood app. Robinhood said those games would include regular season pro matchups and all college Power Four schools games.
The prediction markets are currently rolling out, according to Robinhood, and will be available to customers “in the coming days,” with plans to launch the first two weeks of the regular football seasons and eventually add weekly matchups.
“Adding pro and college football to our prediction markets hub is a no-brainer for us as we aim to make Robinhood a one-stop shop for all your investing and trading needs,” Robinhood Vice President of Futures and International JB Mackenzie said in a statement.
Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders celebrates after rushing for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals during the NFL Preseason 2025 game between Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on August 18, 2025 in Landover, Maryland.
Greg Fiume | Getty Images
The new move comes as Robinhood is aggressively expanding its prediction markets and wades deeper into the sports wagering arena. On its second-quarter earnings call last month, CFO Jason Warnick said the company is seeing its strongest engagement in sports wagers, with CEO Vlad Tenev adding that the company sees “a big opportunity” in sports betting.
The broker added that the football prediction markets will differ from sports betting, allowing buyers and sellers to engage with each other to set the price. Robinhood said it expects the football prediction markets to be tradeable everyday between 8 a.m. ET and 3 a.m. ET.
Since first unveiling its prediction markets at the end of of last year, Robinhood said it’s seen more than 2 billion contracts traded.
The stock is up more than 400% over the one-year period.
