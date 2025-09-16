Robinhood sets up Ventures Fund I to open private markets to retail

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 00:49
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.12073+503.65%
Movement
MOVE$0.1243-3.86%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018043+3.28%
FUND
FUND$0.0238--%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02017-6.18%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.84995-15.41%

Key Takeaways

  • Robinhood wants to open up private equity–style investing to retail traders via a listed closed-end fund.
  • The fund follows Robinhood’s previous expansion into private tokenized stocks and plans to list RVI shares on the NYSE.

American fintech company Robinhood Markets has filed an initial registration statement with the SEC to launch Robinhood Ventures Fund I (RVI), a closed-end fund that targets investors seeking private market exposure, the company said Monday.

The fund will focus on investing in high-growth private companies across various industries. Once approved by the SEC, retail investors can purchase RVI shares to gain indirect access to those firms.

According to the company, the number of publicly traded companies in the US fell roughly 43% to around 4,000 between 2000 and 2024. Meanwhile, the estimated value of private firms grew to over $10 trillion.

With the move, Robinhood aims to bridge the gap created by declining public market listings and the growth of private companies that remain out of reach for everyday investors.

The fund follows Robinhood’s earlier expansion into private markets through its launch of private tokenized stocks in the EU.

RVI shares are planned to trade on the NYSE and will be available for purchase through brokerages, including Robinhood Financial LLC.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/robinhood-ventures-fund-private-markets/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor

IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cailian News Agency citing CCTV News, on the 19th local time, the International Atomic Energy Agency said that the information it had
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0895+6.80%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 17:46
Partager
Tom Lee's BitMine Crosses $10B in Holdings

Tom Lee's BitMine Crosses $10B in Holdings

Tom Less is more than 1/3 of the way to his goal of owning 5% of ETH's circulating supply.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08565-10.45%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000281-1.05%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.549-0.06%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/16 01:39
Partager
Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0895+6.80%
Partager
PANews2025/05/16 14:25
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor

Tom Lee's BitMine Crosses $10B in Holdings

Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

Strive Bitcoin Buys: Unveiling a Massive $950M Capital Plan for Growth

Pro-Crypto Super PAC Unleashes Massive $100M War Chest for US Elections