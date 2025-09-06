Robinhood Soars 6% After S&P 500 Inclusion As Michael Saylor’s Strategy Misses Out

Par : Insidebitcoins
2025/09/06 19:10
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1,175-0,92%
Robinhood
HOOD$0,0000276+16,30%

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) surged 6% in after-hours trading after being added to the S&P 500 stock index, while Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc. (MSTR) missed out despite meeting the index’s inclusion criteria.

The S&P 500 changes will take effect on September 22. Currently, only two other crypto-linked companies, Coinbase (COIN) and Block (XYZ), are listed in the index.

Robinhood is a digital trading platform with growing crypto ambitions. Its crypto business generated revenue of $160 million in the second quarter this year, or 16% of the total. Crypto revenue was down from $252 million in the previous quarter.

Strategy Shares Plunge

Strategy fell almost 3% in after-hours trading, bringing its monthly loss to more than 12%, according to Google Finance.

MSTR share price

MSTR share price (Source: Google Finance

Strategy’s snub came after the leading Bitcoin treasury company posted one of the strongest quarters in its history, with $10 billion in net income. 

“Why wasn’t $MSTR allowed into the S&P 500 Index despite meeting all the criteria?” asked Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas in a post on X.  “Because the ‘Committee’ said no. You have to realize SPX is essentially an active fund run by a secret committee.”

Nasdaq’s New Position On Crypto Treasuries Not An Issue, Says Strategy

Strategy remains listed on Nasdaq, an exchange that is tightening requirements for companies that use debt financing to purchase crypto, a move that Strategy pioneered. 

According to a report by The Information earlier this week, Nasdaq has started requiring shareholder votes for some deals and is also pushing for more disclosures. This could lead to the index suspending trading or even delisting some companies that fail to comply, according to the report, which cited insiders familiar with the matter. 

Strategy responded to the news on X, saying that Nasdaq’s new position on digital asset treasury formations does not affect Strategy, its ATMs or other capital market activities. 

The tightening review comes after a wave of new companies are starting to raise capital from investors through equity sales in order to grow a crypto treasury. Since the beginning of the year, 154 US-listed companies have announced plans to raise approximately $98.4 billion to buy crypto.

Strategy is the leading crypto treasury firm with 636,505 BTC worth $70.57 billion on its balance sheet, according to data from BiTBO. The company’s most recent buy was on Sept. 2, when the firm bought 4,048 BTC for $449.3 million.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%

U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%

PANews reported on June 19 that the US stock market closed on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closing down 0.1%, the S&P 500 down 0.03%, and the
Union
U$0,01217+13,20%
Oasis
ROSE$0,02375-0,41%
Major
MAJOR$0,15518-1,95%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 07:27
Partager
PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

Since the birth of NFT, the overall market has taken shape. PANews and NFTScan have jointly launched the list of the 50 most influential NFT projects by comprehensively considering market cap, transaction volume and popularity of NFT projects in the Ethereum ecosystem.
Capverse
CAP$0,11325-9,26%
NFT
NFT$0,0000004502-0,31%
Partager
PANews2022/09/15 16:00
Partager
How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

The Mirror Protocol is a truly decentralized and trustless Bitcoin staking protocol.
Bitcoin
BTC$110 131,07-0,30%
Multichain
MULTI$0,0655-17,15%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,13633+0,40%
Partager
PANews2024/04/20 13:27
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

Inside the 3 Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now and Why Presales Could Change 2025 Forever

6. Bitcoin Mining Profitability in 2025: Can Miners Survive Rising Costs?