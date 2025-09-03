Robotaxi: Avalanche and Toyota test a tokenized fleet

Avalanche and the Toyota Blockchain Lab have presented a prototype of the Mobility Orchestration Network (MON) to manage fleets of robotaxis directly onchain: an infrastructure aimed at making payments, ownership, and vehicle traceability programmable, verifiable, and interoperable.
The project is associated with an initial funding of approximately 10.8 million dollars, marking a significant step towards operationality. In this context, it is a step towards standardizing processes, rather than just a simple technical test.
According to data collected by our analysis team and available public communications, the initial funding confirmed as of September 2, 2025, is consistent with the announcements of RWA projects and mobility infrastructures launched in the 2024–2025 period.
We have followed the publicly released technical specifications and noted the focus on multichain components and interchain messaging, key elements to ensure rapid settlement and auditability.
Industry analysts observe that the adoption of multichain layers can significantly reduce reconciliation times, shifting processes that traditionally required days to windows of hours or minutes, depending on the implementation, as explored in our analysis on Avalanche and multichain.
The Mobility Orchestration Network is a blockchain layer designed to connect different mobility actors — manufacturers, insurers, financiers, fleet operators, authorities — on shared standards. In practice, the MON proposes itself as a “connective tissue” for data, transactions, and contracts related to vehicles, orchestrating trust and services among organizations that today operate on separate databases.
An interesting aspect is the ability to align rules and verifications among parties that do not trust each other a priori and often have divergent requirements, a topic we discussed in a deep dive on blockchain interoperability.
The prototype leverages Avalanche‘s multichain and Interchain Messaging (ICM) to coordinate multiple specialized networks, as described in Avalanche’s documentation. The result is an ecosystem where:
The MON adopts tokenization to represent shares of vehicles, infrastructures, or usage rights. Thus, traditionally illiquid assets — like fleets or parking lots — become tradable, enabling new liquidity and shared revenue models. However, everything must integrate with KYC/AML rules and the regulatory frameworks of security tokens.
It should be noted that the classification of instruments varies by jurisdiction, and not insignificantly; for a complete picture, we refer to our article on security tokens and regulation.
The main challenges are extra-technical. First, compliance: public registries must recognize onchain transfers and digital titles. Additionally, integrations with manufacturers’ systems, often proprietary, are needed.
Finally, responsibility in case of accidents and malfunctions must be clarified, especially when decisions and payments are automated by code. An interesting aspect is the coexistence between automotive regulations and frameworks for digital assets, as highlighted in the collaboration between Toyota and MIT.
The RWA (Real-World Assets) trend on Avalanche aims to bring physical assets and cash flows onchain. If the MON moved to a pilot phase, operators could structure “end-to-end” models entirely on ledger: from fleet funding to revenue sharing.
The official confirmation of funding, around 10.8 million dollars, could better define scale and objectives, as highlighted by Avalanche and Helix. In this scenario, secondary liquidity would become more measurable and advantageous, as reported in previous deep dives on RWA and decentralized markets.
Existing robotaxi services operate with centralized stacks. The MON proposes coordination among parties that do not trust each other a priori, with executable rules and independent verifications. This reduces lock-in, facilitates audits, and enables native secondary markets. However, the simplicity of closed systems remains an advantage in regulated environments, and shared governance will need to prove it does not introduce unnecessary complexity and costs.
It should be noted that the trade-off between control and openness will remain a subject of continuous evaluation, as highlighted in the analysis on Ford and Toyota.
Onchain recording of energy consumption and routes allows for more transparent emissions accounting.
Carbon credits and certifications can be linked to specific rides, improving reporting and limiting greenwashing. Adoption will depend on alignment with international standards. In this context, data granularity is both an opportunity and a constraint, a topic we discussed in the context of blockchain and environmental sustainability.
The Avalanche–Toyota proposal for the MON brings the concept of robotaxi into an operational terrain: programmable payments, digital ownership, and verifiable supply chains. The technology is mature for pilots, but the real test will involve overcoming challenges related to regulation, integrations, and governance.
If these pieces align, autonomous mobility could enter an era of large-scale transparency and programmability. Ultimately, the trajectory is set, but execution will make the difference.