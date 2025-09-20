The post Rockstar Energy Open Expands To Snowboarding With Breckenridge Event appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rockstar’s Spring Fling snowboarding event Mark Clavin / Rockstar With two events in the books, the Rockstar Energy Open skateboarding competition, held in Portland, Oregon, the last two summers, has filled a hole in the contest circuit. In its first year, the RSEO skateboarding event came mere weeks after the conclusion of the Paris Olympics, serving as a much-needed deep breath for skateboarders who went through the exhausting Olympic qualification process. In 2025, the event returned having already began to build its reputation as a true skater’s event, a weekend that will be circled on the calendar at the beginning of each season. Given the success of the skateboarding iteration, it is no surprise that Rockstar Energy has announced the Open competition format will expand to snowboarding. Over three days, on December 19–21, Breckenridge Ski Resort will host the inaugural Rockstar Energy Open snowboarding competition, which will be free and open to the public with VIP upgrades available. “We’re excited to bring the Rockstar Energy Open to Breckenridge, a place with such a rich snowboard history,” said Steve Mateus, Director of Sports Marketing at Rockstar Energy. “After seeing the incredible energy the Rockstar Energy Open brought to the skateboard community in Portland over the past two summers, we’re thrilled to expand that spirit into snowboarding.” The Rockstar Energy Open, now with a summer and winter event, has filled the void left behind when Dew Tour—the winter iteration of which was held in Breckenridge for more than a decade before moving to Copper Mountain—was discontinued. Organizers envisioned a new kind of competition that would be both more democratic and more grassroots than any that already exist on the calendar. “This event represents a new approach that stands apart from traditional snowboard competitions, empowering the next generation of riders and giving them… The post Rockstar Energy Open Expands To Snowboarding With Breckenridge Event appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rockstar’s Spring Fling snowboarding event Mark Clavin / Rockstar With two events in the books, the Rockstar Energy Open skateboarding competition, held in Portland, Oregon, the last two summers, has filled a hole in the contest circuit. In its first year, the RSEO skateboarding event came mere weeks after the conclusion of the Paris Olympics, serving as a much-needed deep breath for skateboarders who went through the exhausting Olympic qualification process. In 2025, the event returned having already began to build its reputation as a true skater’s event, a weekend that will be circled on the calendar at the beginning of each season. Given the success of the skateboarding iteration, it is no surprise that Rockstar Energy has announced the Open competition format will expand to snowboarding. Over three days, on December 19–21, Breckenridge Ski Resort will host the inaugural Rockstar Energy Open snowboarding competition, which will be free and open to the public with VIP upgrades available. “We’re excited to bring the Rockstar Energy Open to Breckenridge, a place with such a rich snowboard history,” said Steve Mateus, Director of Sports Marketing at Rockstar Energy. “After seeing the incredible energy the Rockstar Energy Open brought to the skateboard community in Portland over the past two summers, we’re thrilled to expand that spirit into snowboarding.” The Rockstar Energy Open, now with a summer and winter event, has filled the void left behind when Dew Tour—the winter iteration of which was held in Breckenridge for more than a decade before moving to Copper Mountain—was discontinued. Organizers envisioned a new kind of competition that would be both more democratic and more grassroots than any that already exist on the calendar. “This event represents a new approach that stands apart from traditional snowboard competitions, empowering the next generation of riders and giving them…

Rockstar Energy Open Expands To Snowboarding With Breckenridge Event

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 04:31
Rockstar’s Spring Fling snowboarding event

Mark Clavin / Rockstar

With two events in the books, the Rockstar Energy Open skateboarding competition, held in Portland, Oregon, the last two summers, has filled a hole in the contest circuit.

In its first year, the RSEO skateboarding event came mere weeks after the conclusion of the Paris Olympics, serving as a much-needed deep breath for skateboarders who went through the exhausting Olympic qualification process.

In 2025, the event returned having already began to build its reputation as a true skater’s event, a weekend that will be circled on the calendar at the beginning of each season.

Given the success of the skateboarding iteration, it is no surprise that Rockstar Energy has announced the Open competition format will expand to snowboarding. Over three days, on December 19–21, Breckenridge Ski Resort will host the inaugural Rockstar Energy Open snowboarding competition, which will be free and open to the public with VIP upgrades available.

“We’re excited to bring the Rockstar Energy Open to Breckenridge, a place with such a rich snowboard history,” said Steve Mateus, Director of Sports Marketing at Rockstar Energy. “After seeing the incredible energy the Rockstar Energy Open brought to the skateboard community in Portland over the past two summers, we’re thrilled to expand that spirit into snowboarding.”

The Rockstar Energy Open, now with a summer and winter event, has filled the void left behind when Dew Tour—the winter iteration of which was held in Breckenridge for more than a decade before moving to Copper Mountain—was discontinued. Organizers envisioned a new kind of competition that would be both more democratic and more grassroots than any that already exist on the calendar.

“This event represents a new approach that stands apart from traditional snowboard competitions, empowering the next generation of riders and giving them a stage to show the world what they’re made of,” Mateus said.

The competition will not be divided into the traditional disciplines of slopestyle, streetstyle, etc. Rather, athletes will compete on one one stand-alone course that is rider-designed in partnership with Snow Park Technologies and the Breck Terrain Park Crew.

The intent will be to have equal fields of men and women, with 20 of each invited to attend. Among the riders who have received invites are Olympic gold medalist Red Gerard, Colorado native Nik Baden and fan-favorite Iris Pham.

Like in the skateboarding event, the “Open” aspect of the Rockstar Energy Open will see 10 men and 10 women earn their spot from the video qualifier series.

Riders can submit their best video parts on Platfrm channels between October 27 – November 23. The submissions will be evaluated by a panel of veteran freestyle snowboard judges, who will award weekly cash prizes for standout video parts, including Best Men’s Part, Best Women’s Part, Best Trick, and a Viewer’s Choice Award based on fan votes. (More submission details can be found on ThePlatfrm.com).

Red Gerard of Team USA competes in the 1st run of the Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle Finals on Day 5 of the FIS Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski World Championships 2025 on March 21, 2025 in Corvatsch, Switzerland.

Getty Images

“I’m beyond excited for the Rockstar Energy Open to come to Breckenridge,” said Gerard. “Growing up riding in Summit County and seeing how the snowboarding community has evolved makes this event even more special. It’s going to be awesome competing alongside veterans and rookies and bringing the energy of snowboarding to my home turf.”

The three-day Rockstar Energy Open will also feature live music, art installations and an interactive fan village. It will coincide with Breck’s Ullr Fest, a 60-plus-year-old winter celebration that features the world’s longest shotski, a town parade and a massive community bonfire.

