RocoMamas adopts Bitcoin Lightning payments at over 100 locations in South Africa

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 20:28

Key Takeaways

  • RocoMamas, a major South African fast food chain, now accepts Bitcoin Lightning payments at over 100 locations.
  • The adoption of the Lightning Network allows for faster, cheaper Bitcoin transactions at the point of sale.

South African fast food chain RocoMamas now accepts Bitcoin Lightning payments at over 100 locations across the country.

The restaurant chain has implemented the Lightning Network payment system, which enables faster and cheaper Bitcoin transactions when compared to the main Bitcoin blockchain. The Lightning Network allows customers to make near-instantaneous payments with lower transaction fees.

RocoMamas operates as a burger and ribs restaurant chain with locations throughout South Africa. The adoption makes it one of the well-established retail chains in the country to accept Bitcoin payments for food purchases.

The Lightning Network is a second-layer payment protocol that runs on top of Bitcoin’s blockchain, designed to facilitate small, frequent transactions that would be impractical on the main network due to fees and processing times.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/rocomamas-adopts-bitcoin-lightning-payments-south-africa/

