Roller Champions — Fast-Paced Free-to-Play Roller Derby

Overview & Release Info

Roller Champions is a free-to-play 3v3 competitive sports game developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. Announced during E3 2019, it officially launched on May 25, 2022 for PC (via Ubisoft Connect), PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, followed by a Nintendo Switch release on June 21, 2022. It’s also available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Epic Games Store.

Gameplay & Features

In a thrilling blend of speed, strategy, and coordination, players skate around an arena in teams of three, trying to score by passing through four gates before shooting the ball into the hoop. Completing additional laps increases the point value of each goal—up to five points per shot. Matches last seven minutes, and the first team to five points wins.

Players earn fans after matches, unlocking cosmetic items like gear, emotes, goal effects, and banners via a progression system similar to a “Roller Pass.” Cross-platform play and progression are supported, allowing you to play seamlessly across platforms.

Reception

The game received mixed to average reviews. Critics praised its accessible gameplay, sense of speed, and arena design, while highlighting limitations like minimal modes and cosmetic variety.

Summary insights:

The core gameplay is fun and engaging, with solid movement mechanics.

Matches are exciting but can lack long-term depth without additional modes.

Players enjoy the customization options, but more variety is desired.

Unique Appeal

Roller Champions combines elements of roller derby with arcade-style sports, delivering high-speed action and strategic team play. Customization, cross-play, and a dynamic progression system make it accessible yet engaging—especially with friends.