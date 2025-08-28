Roller Champions — Fast-Paced Free-to-Play Roller Derby

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/08/28 00:15
Skate
SKATE$0.0419-3.18%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04032+2.30%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.1738-1.27%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00012451-0.95%
gaming-platform main

Overview & Release Info

Roller Champions is a free-to-play 3v3 competitive sports game developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. Announced during E3 2019, it officially launched on May 25, 2022 for PC (via Ubisoft Connect), PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, followed by a Nintendo Switch release on June 21, 2022. It’s also available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Epic Games Store.

Gameplay & Features

In a thrilling blend of speed, strategy, and coordination, players skate around an arena in teams of three, trying to score by passing through four gates before shooting the ball into the hoop. Completing additional laps increases the point value of each goal—up to five points per shot. Matches last seven minutes, and the first team to five points wins.

Players earn fans after matches, unlocking cosmetic items like gear, emotes, goal effects, and banners via a progression system similar to a “Roller Pass.” Cross-platform play and progression are supported, allowing you to play seamlessly across platforms.

Reception

The game received mixed to average reviews. Critics praised its accessible gameplay, sense of speed, and arena design, while highlighting limitations like minimal modes and cosmetic variety.

Summary insights:

  • The core gameplay is fun and engaging, with solid movement mechanics.
  • Matches are exciting but can lack long-term depth without additional modes.
  • Players enjoy the customization options, but more variety is desired.

Unique Appeal

Roller Champions combines elements of roller derby with arcade-style sports, delivering high-speed action and strategic team play. Customization, cross-play, and a dynamic progression system make it accessible yet engaging—especially with friends.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life

Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life

Its unique Repetitive Earning Mechanism (R.E.M.) enables holders of $MIRROR to earn automatic, multi-token rewards for life. Consequently, investors gain […] The post Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life appeared first on Coindoo.
MemeCore
M$0.41672-4.67%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01335+0.30%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004364-0.02%
Partager
Coindoo2025/08/28 01:29
Partager
The Defected Story Points Model in Extreme Programming

The Defected Story Points Model in Extreme Programming

Learn how a Bayesian Network model predicts defective story points in Extreme Programming.
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01742+0.28%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/27 23:00
Partager
White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, a US White House adviser said that the cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage, which will create demand for the
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005018-1.41%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.016842+1.53%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0666+8.46%
Partager
PANews2025/06/18 23:52
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life

The Defected Story Points Model in Extreme Programming

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

Russia’s campaign against US tech escalates with new lawsuits

Lightchain AI Crypto Crossroads– “SEC” Promises of Leadership, Shadows of Enforcement