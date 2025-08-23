"Rolling Brother" made a profit of $5.5 million by rolling long on ETH

PANews reported on August 23rd that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, as ETH broke new highs, a "roller" has turned $740,000 into $6.16 million through long ETH positions, generating a $5.5 million profit. Through continuous investment in his long positions, his ETH holdings have grown from 4,000 at the time of opening yesterday morning to 25,100, worth $120 million. The recent fluctuations in "roller"'s profits and losses are as follows:
- A $125,000 USD rolling long position on ETH resulted in a $43 million USD floating profit. After a significant loss of the floating profit, the position was closed at a profit of $6.865 million.
- $6.99 million continued to be long on ETH ➙ loss to only $780,000 left;
- After the release of the book, he continued to roll over and buy ETH with $740,000 in funds. Now his position has reached $6.16 million. The current liquidation price of his position is $4,666.
