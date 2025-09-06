Rome — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Par : Incrypted
2025/09/06 23:13
NodeGO Token
GO$0.0004--%
LightLink
LL$0.01183-1.49%
VinuChain
VC$0.00337-1.74%
In this article:

1. Guide to completing the activities

2. Conclusion

Rome is a project within the Solana ecosystem that enables deploying EVM dApps using Solana’s consensus.

The team has raised $9 million in funding from Hack VC, HashKey Capital, Robot Ventures, P2 Ventures, and others.

In this guide, we’ll go over the activities worth doing in the testnet with a focus on a potential airdrop.

  1. Go to the faucet page, connect your GitHub, enter your Solana wallet address, and request test SOL tokens:
Request test tokens. Data: Solana
  1. On the bridge website, connect your Solana and EVM wallets, add the test networks, and perform the bridges:
Bridge page. Data: Rome
  1. Deploy the contract on Remix following the official guide, and fill out the testnet participant form.
  1. Join the project’s Discord, stay active, and farm roles. Available roles: Contributor — for creating content; Consul Maximus — the highest role; Developer — for developers; Artist — for artists; Partner — for community partners; Civis — verified member.

The project team has attracted solid investments. At the time of writing, there is no information about rewards, but participating in the testnet requires no costs and takes little time. Additionally, you can farm roles on Discord.

Subscribe to the project’s social media channels to stay updated and not miss important announcements.

Highlights:

  • stay active in the testnet;
  • farm roles.

If you have any questions when completing activities, you can ask them in our Telegram chat.

Useful links: Website | X | Discord

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%

U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%

PANews reported on June 19 that the US stock market closed on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closing down 0.1%, the S&P 500 down 0.03%, and the
Union
U$0.01217+13.20%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02375-0.41%
Major
MAJOR$0.15518-1.95%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 07:27
Partager
PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

Since the birth of NFT, the overall market has taken shape. PANews and NFTScan have jointly launched the list of the 50 most influential NFT projects by comprehensively considering market cap, transaction volume and popularity of NFT projects in the Ethereum ecosystem.
Capverse
CAP$0.11325-9.26%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004502-0.31%
Partager
PANews2022/09/15 16:00
Partager
How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

The Mirror Protocol is a truly decentralized and trustless Bitcoin staking protocol.
Bitcoin
BTC$110,131.07-0.30%
Multichain
MULTI$0.0655-17.15%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13633+0.40%
Partager
PANews2024/04/20 13:27
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

Inside the 3 Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now and Why Presales Could Change 2025 Forever

6. Bitcoin Mining Profitability in 2025: Can Miners Survive Rising Costs?