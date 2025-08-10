Ron Paul’s 90th Birthday Spurs $100K Freedom Dollar Donation

Supporters of the cryptocurrencies zano (ZANO) and freedom dollar (fUSD) donated $100,000 to honor Dr. Ron Paul’s 90th birthday, bolstering the ongoing Ron Paul Money Bomb initiative.

Zano-Based Freedom Dollar Group Backs Ron Paul With $100K

The donation celebrates Ron Paul’s lifelong advocacy for sound money and individual liberty. Paul, a former U.S. congressman and presidential candidate, is a revered figure in libertarian circles for his decades-long stance against government overreach and fiat currency systems. He turned 90 on August 9.

Freedom Dollar (fUSD) is a decentralized stablecoin operating on the Zano blockchain. Designed to embody Paul’s principles, it offers a privacy-focused alternative to traditional payment systems, using advanced cryptography to obscure transaction details. It maintains a stable value pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Zano is a privacy-centric blockchain developed by former Monero creators. It utilizes ring signatures, stealth addresses, and confidential transactions to hide sender, receiver, amount, and asset type by default. Its hybrid consensus mechanism (Proof-of-Work/Zarcanum Proof-of-Stake) prioritizes security and scalability.

In the announcement release shared with Bitcoin.com News, an fUSD supporter stated:

The funds support the Ron Paul Money Bomb campaign, a recurring fundraising effort for causes aligned with Paul’s philosophy of limited government and monetary freedom.

Top crypto donations leaderboard as of 1:30 p.m. Eastern time on Aug. 9, 2025.

fUSD distinguishes itself by enabling permissionless, censorship-resistant transactions, positioning it as a tool for financial sovereignty in contrast to trackable traditional digital payments. Zano’s technology underpins these privacy features. At 1:30 p.m. Eastern time, fUSD is the top crypto donated, followed by zano donations amounting to $15,100. Around $5,261 in BTC has been donated, and over $1,000 worth of tether ( USDT), the crypto donation leaderboard shows.