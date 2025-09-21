Ronin Treasury plans to launch RON token buyback on September 29th

PANews reported on September 21st that according to an official announcement, Ronin announced that the RON token buyback will soon begin. The treasury will convert all of its ETH and USDC holdings into RON within a month. It is reported that Ronin currently holds over US$5 million in assets, including 890 ETH and 650,000 USDC. If all of them are converted into RON, it will account for approximately 1.3% of the current RON circulating supply.

Ronin stated that this move aims to reduce market circulation, increase national reserves, and strengthen ties with ecosystem builders and holders. Officials emphasized that the national treasury will only conduct one-way repurchases and will not sell RON.