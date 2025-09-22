Ronin Treasury Turns to RON as It Returns to Ethereum

Altcoins

Ronin Network is making a bold attempt to tighten the market for its native token.

Starting September 29, the team will liquidate its Ethereum and USDC reserves and use the proceeds – more than $4 million – to scoop up RON from the open market.

The plan means a significant share of the treasury’s value, most of which is wrapped Ether, will be converted directly into the network’s own coin. Roughly 1.3% of all RON currently in circulation could be removed this way. With 693 million tokens already trading out of a capped supply of 1 billion, the buyback has the potential to influence market dynamics for a token now priced around $0.48 and valued at roughly $356 million.

Why the Treasury Is Buying Its Own Coin

According to the project’s developers, the goal isn’t just to lift prices — it’s to tighten the relationship between the treasury, builders, and the community as Ronin repositions itself as a gaming-focused layer-2 network on Ethereum. Fees collected from the Katana DEX, Ronin Market, and Ronin Name Service over several years built up the current war chest, and those funds will now be redirected to reinforce RON’s place at the center of the ecosystem.

A Comeback Story With Challenges

The timing is notable. Just a month ago, Ronin declared it was returning to Ethereum’s orbit as an L2 solution, reversing its original decision to split off into a sidechain back in 2021. That move was meant to help Axie Infinity players escape Ethereum’s high fees and slow speeds, but the experiment was overshadowed by the 2022 bridge hack that cost the network more than $600 million — still one of the largest exploits in crypto history.

Since that breach, total value locked on Ronin has collapsed from more than $1.2 billion to barely $56 million, according to DefiLlama. The new buyback program is being pitched as a turning point — a way to rebuild confidence and signal that the treasury intends to back its ecosystem with its own balance sheet.

