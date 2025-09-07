Rosé Doubles BTS’s Record Radio Run

Rosé and Bruno Mars’s “Apt.” hits 41 weeks on the Radio Songs chart, compared to “Dynamite” by BTS, which spent 19 frames on the tally. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 10: Rose visits SiriusXM Studios on October 10, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images) Getty Images

Rosé’s song “Apt.,” her collaboration with Bruno Mars, is one of the biggest hits in America this year, even though it was released in 2024. The tune is another smash for Mars, but for the Blackpink star, it’s much more special.

“Apt.” has helped Rosé make history in countless ways thanks to how high it’s climbed on various charts and how long it has held on. The cut is still a favorite on radio stations in the United States, and its lead over all other K-pop songs on American radio is incredible – and still growing.

“Apt.” Extends Its Record Radio Run

“Apt.” hits 41 weeks on the Radio Songs chart, Billboard’s general list of the most successful tunes across all stations in the country in terms of total audience. Rosé’s tune long ago became the longest-charting hit on the Radio Songs roster by any K-pop star, and it continues to further its lead every time it earns another stay on the list.

Rosé Doubles the Previous Record Holder

Rosé’s smash has more than doubled the previous record holder in terms of longevity on the Radio Songs chart. Before Rosé and Mars debuted, that honor belonged to BTS’s “Dynamite,” which managed 19 weeks on the list. “Apt.” surpassed that figure months ago – and then kept going.

A Historic Peak on American Radio

“Apt.” is also the highest-rising win by any K-pop star on the Radio Songs chart, where it peaked at No. 4. Only one other K-pop hit has reached the top 10: BTS’s “Dynamite,” which stalled at No. 10 several years ago.

“Apt.” Begins to Decline

Even as it remains on multiple tallies, “Apt.” is on the decline on every Billboard chart. Rosé falls from No. 37 to No. 39 on the Radio Songs list. The tally features 50 spaces, so the Blackpink singer and Mars might not disappear immediately, but it looks like “Apt.” will fall away soon.

Rosé’s Smash on Other Charts

The same track declines slowly on the Hot 100, falling one space to No. 43. “Apt.” also slips on both worldwide tallies, but it still lives inside the top 10 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. and dips just beneath that tier on the Billboard Global 200, settling at No. 14.